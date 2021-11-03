CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Urges Fans to ‘Cross Your Fingers’ Ahead of Season 4

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
“Yellowstone” star Jefferson White posted an ominous message last night in preparation for the upcoming Season 4 premiere.

White, who plays inexperienced ranch hand Jimmy, took us all the way back to Season 1 with a throwback pic of Jimmy in the bunkhouse. Back then, he couldn’t even tell the front side from the backside of a cowboy hat. But by the end of Season 3, Jimmy had found his true calling in the rodeo. Only to end up dangerously injured not once, but twice in one season.

During the Season 3 finale, Jimmy decides to get back in the saddle again at the Yellowstone Ranch. But things backfire when the horse throws him and he goes down hard, not moving. We really don’t know if he’ll survive through the Season 4 premiere episode or beyond.

And White, rather than reassuring fans, just boosted their anxiety that much higher. In the caption for his throwback pic, White wrote, “Season one of @yellowstone in advance of the season four premiere this Sunday. Cross your fingers.”

Cross our fingers that Jimmy lives?! That seemed to be what White’s saying. Not a good omen at all for hardcore Jimmy fans.

And many people in the comments do indicate that they’re Jimmy fans. One fan commented on his post, “You HAVE to survive! Enjoy Jimmy so much!”

Another person said, “You’re my favorite character on the show!!!”

A different fan wrote, “Please be OK, I like the relationship between Lloyd, Rip, and Jimmy.”

And this one fan really summed up how we’ll all be feeling Sunday night if we have to watch Jimmy die. “I swear if ANYTHING happens to Jimmy I’m gonna make Rip look like a sweet gentleman. 🤬🤬🤬 #ProtectJimmy,” the fan commented.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Says He Doesn’t Do His Own Stunts

While many people commented on “Yellowstone” star Jefferson White’s post about whether Jimmy lives or dies, one fan went a different direction. Instagram user Justan Habhab casually asked White, “Question for you chief, you do your own stunts?”

It’s a fair question, considering the dangerous nature of rodeoing. We’d be mighty impressed if White managed to balance being an incredible actor and a rodeo star to boot. But he confessed that it’s not him up on that bucking horse during the rodeo scenes.

“@justanhab no!! A rodeo cowboy named Bobby Roberts does!” White replied to the fan’s comment.

Apparently, when “Yellowstone” first cast Jefferson White, they had to take him to “Cowboy Camp” because he’d never ridden a horse before. But he got after it and put the work in to really learn how to handle himself on a horse, progressing in his skill just like Jimmy does on the show.

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Star Finn Little Warns ‘You Better Be Sitting Down’ for Season 4 Premiere

“Yellowstone” newcomer Finn Little has been counting down the days until his debut on the hit Paramount Network series. Finn Little is one of a couple of new faces that “Yellowstone” fans will soon become acquainted with. He joins veteran actresses Jacki Weaver and Piper Perabo as brand new cast members for the upcoming new season. Little will be playing “Carter,” a new character on “Yellowstone” that we know little about (no pun intended). It is safe to say that Finn Little is very excited to be joining “Yellowstone” for the fourth season. He’s been using social media to interact with fans of the show and also launched a countdown to the first new episode. Fans have been very receptive to Little and have noted how excited they are to see him on the Dutton Ranch.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Wishes Jefferson White Happy Birthday With Haunting ‘Jimmy’ Pic

“Yellowstone” is wishing one of its many star actors the happiest of birthdays today as Jefferson White celebrates another year on earth. “Yellowstone” fans know Jefferson White as the quirky but lovable former meth cook turned cowboy, Jimmy Hurdstrom. Jefferson has managed to turn Jimmy into one of the most well-liked characters on the show, a testament to his acting skills. Jimmy has had a hard life on and off the ranch but seems to be finding some real stability on “Yellowstone” Ranch. We first meet Jimmy back in the very first episode of the show when Rip barges into his mobile home. Clearly high as a kite, Jimmy has no clue why Rip is there or why he has a cattle prod in his hands. He was certainly about to find out though and Rip gives him his very own “Y” brand right on his chest.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Does Right by Fans Ahead of Season 4 Premiere with All-Episode Marathon

Anticipation is at a fever-pitch for Yellowstone Season 4, and fans will be able to experience all episodes leading to the premiere this week courtesy of Paramount Network!. “It’s premiere week on @ParamountNet! Catch up on #YellowstoneTV from the very beginning, starting tonight at 8pm ET. And then don’t miss the Season 4 two-hour premiere event on Sunday,” the show announced Monday across their official social media accounts.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Describes Season 4 in One Word

We’re just a few days away from the return of “Yellowstone” and the excitement level continues skyward. “Yellowstone” will make its triumphant return to our television set and to our hearts this Sunday. As excited as fans are for the upcoming fourth season they are certainly not the only ones. Several members of the show’s cast have shared they are looking forward to seeing in the new season. With the premiere nearly here, we are seeing “Yellowstone” actors open up a little bit more in recent interviews. Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater) and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) are among the actors declaring their excitement for what’s to come. All of these “Yellowstone” stars say to expect a ton of action to start off the new season.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Losing Their Minds With Season 4 Only Days Away

“Yellowstone” fans tend to be a dedicated lot. And by the time “Yellowstone” became the top drama on cable last season, it had amassed a lot of fans. Now those fans are basically losing their minds with excitement as the long-awaited Season 4 premiere at last draws near. It’s due out Sunday, Nov. 7 – less than one week away.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Is Team ‘Bunkhouse for Life’ Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

In a drama full of fantastic atmosphere, few still manage to match Yellowstone‘s iconic bunkhouse. Paramount’s latest reel showcases exactly why ahead of Season 4. Whatever you do, cowboys and girls, don’t toss your hat on the bed in the bunkhouse. You may not be superstitious (see Kayce Dutton’s reaction to such “sh*t” at the end of the reel), but while you’re in the bunkhouse – you play by bunkhouse rules. Well, unless you’re the bosses’ favorite son. Then you can do whatever you want. Like toss your wide brim on the bed.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Tossing Up Hail Mary Predictions With Season 4 Just Days Away

We are now less than a week away from the premiere of the latest season of “Yellowstone” and excitement is hitting full gear. There was much rejoicing among “Yellowstone” fans when the official premiere date was revealed. There were also many rumors about just what the fourth season might hold. Theorizing season four storylines became the favorite pastime of “Yellowstone” fans. Social media sites like Facebook and Instagram were favorite spots for fans to share their predictions. Online forum sites like Reddit also became flooded with fans wanting to share and discuss their theories. Now, just a few days away from the season four premiere date, fans are getting in their last-minute predictions.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

How ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Preparing for the Season 4 Premiere

The day that every fan of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” has been waiting for is almost here. In just four days, the popular modern western drama will unveil its fourth and latest season. “Yellowstone” fans are eager to get the show on the road with this Sunday being the premiere date. While some fans will simply sit down on their sofa for two hours of terrific entertainment on Sunday, others are prepping for the big day.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Cole Hauser Declares ‘Yellowstone’ Fans the ‘Most Loyal’ Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser finally got his own character teaser for the upcoming Season 4, which drops TONIGHT at 8 p.m EST on the Paramount Network. Fans have waited for over a year and a half to find out what happens to the Dutton family next. Although Hauser’s character, Rip Wheeler, isn’t a direct member of the family, he still plays a key role in the show. And he’s a certifiable fan favorite.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Gil Birmingham Says Thomas Rainwater Will Face New Challenges as Leader in Season 4

Veteran actor Gil Birmingham is returning to the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” for the upcoming fourth season. Birmingham plays the always-scheming Thomas Rainwater on “Yellowstone” to perfection. Rainwater is the leader of the Broken Rock Tribe and their land borders that of the Dutton Ranch. In fact, the Broken Rock tribe belive the property that the “Yellowstone” Ranch sits on is rightfully theirs. A proud leader, Rainwater and John Dutton have a rivalry that goes back several years. The tribe chairman expects to play a big role in the upcoming fourth season. We also won’t have to wait long to find out how big of a role as the new season of the show debuts tomorrow Sunday.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere: Fans Sound Off on Rip’s Heart-Wrenching Scene With Carter

No matter how gruff and tough Rip Wheeler comes across on “Yellowstone,” we all know he’s a sweetheart underneath that leather jacket. Usually, Rip only shares that sweeter side with Beth, his fiancee. Or even with John, his adopted father (though it’s more respect and loyalty than love). But now, Rip’s gotta whittle out room in his heart for one more person who just might change his life.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Tributes ‘Loyal and Rad Fans’ After Massive Season 4 Premiere

Eight million people watch the season four premiere of “Yellowstone” and now the show’s cast is thanking its loyal fan base. Hassie Harrison is the latest “Yellowstone” star to give a shoutout to all the fans watching the season debut. The first two episodes of season four did not disappoint either as fans are reaffirming their “Yellowstone” love. The Sunday evening premiere was a shot of adrenaline for each and every fan watching the series unfold. We didn’t get to see a whole lot of Hassie Harrison’s Laramie, but she definitely made her presence felt. The first image we get of the blonde beauty is during the attack on the “Yellowstone” Ranch. She is in a crouching position, crying as the ranch comes under attack from unknown intruders. The bunkhouse crew is able to fend off the attackers and save the ranch’s residents, including Laramie and her friend, Mia.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

