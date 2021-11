Gus Malzahn may have landed the big fish, the five-star QB full of promise, but he no longer coaches the Auburn Tiger’s because he couldn't develop Bo Nix. Enter Bryan Harsin, a new culture, more discipline, and a rough start that included the benching of QB1 vs Georgia State that challenged Bo Nix for the first time since being in the program. How would Nix respond? The week after being benched vs lowly Georgia State, Bo Nix turned in a legendary performance against LSU at Death Valley... he hasn't looked back since.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO