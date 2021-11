In case you were thinking that the ALPINA XB7 would to fix the split-headlight design BMW is seemingly going to run with on the next-gen X7, you are mistaken. The upcoming high-performance, full-size SUV from Buchloe was recently spotted out testing and it looks like it is also wearing a split headlight design on its front end. And while it may be a bit too soon to talk about a possible disaster on the design front, we have to admit we’re curious about how things might take shape. (We don’t own the photos but you can check them out here)

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO