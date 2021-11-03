In-depth Elden Ring gameplay preview coming tomorrow

In this Elden Ring gameplay preview, we get a closer look at FromSoftware's upcoming fantasy action-RPG. Here's 15 minutes of new Elden Ring gameplay covering an introduction to the mysterious environments of the Lands Between such as its dungeons, map, and characters. You can also see some Elden Ring combat in action, and get a peek at a few boss fights, including a fearsome dragon. In addition, the overview covers how you'll be able to summon spirits, and how online multiplayer will work. Prepare yourselves, Tarnished. The Golden Order has been broken. Rise and brandish the power of the Elden Ring to become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. Elden Ring releases on February 25, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Elden Ring closed network test runs from November 12 through November 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO