In-depth Elden Ring gameplay preview coming tomorrow

By Austin Wood
New Elden Ring gameplay footage will arrive at 07:00 PT / 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT tomorrow, November 4. Developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco announced the new gameplay preview today, and the video's already got a premiere set up so you can set a reminder. The official Elden Ring Twitter...

seasonedgaming.com

Elden Ring Collector’s Edition Leaks Ahead of Gameplay Demo

Elden Ring Collector’s Edition Leaks Ahead of Gameplay Demo. We now know there’s an Elden Ring collector’s edition heading to retailers when the game releases on February 25th. Thanks to an early leak of the upcoming gameplay stream, here is your first glimpse.
VIDEO GAMES
Forbes

Watch 20 Minutes Of Glorious ‘Elden Ring’ Gameplay Footage

Massive dragons, fearsome many-armed lords of gold, pot goblins and devious NPCs. All this and more are on full display in today’s Elden Ring gameplay footage. This is Dark Souls 4 and make no mistake. Unlike Bloodborne or Sekiro, Elden Ring wears its Souls trappings on its sleeve. Mechanically, thematically, and visually this is a sequel in all but name—and that’s perfectly fine by me. An open-world Souls game replete with horseback riding, tons of magic and—finally—an actual map?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring - Official Gameplay Overview

In this Elden Ring gameplay preview, we get a closer look at FromSoftware's upcoming fantasy action-RPG. Here's 15 minutes of new Elden Ring gameplay covering an introduction to the mysterious environments of the Lands Between such as its dungeons, map, and characters. You can also see some Elden Ring combat in action, and get a peek at a few boss fights, including a fearsome dragon. In addition, the overview covers how you'll be able to summon spirits, and how online multiplayer will work. Prepare yourselves, Tarnished. The Golden Order has been broken. Rise and brandish the power of the Elden Ring to become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. Elden Ring releases on February 25, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Elden Ring closed network test runs from November 12 through November 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
seasonedgaming.com

Elden Ring Gameplay Demo Highlights a Massive, Dangerous World

We have the latest look at Elden Ring and it’s safe to say, if you enjoy the Souls games and Sekiro, you are in for treat. The gameplay demo covered several core aspects of the game including traversal, varieties of combat including extensive magic use, the world map, boss fights, co-op, and exploration. It looks as though it combines all of the elements players have loved about Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro into a new, broader package. Stealth also directly plays a role now.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Video: First Elden Ring Gameplay Looks Absolutely Incredible

Where do we even begin with this? Do we start by commenting on the gorgeous art direction? Or maybe even the impressive world design? There's so much to choose from in regards to our first glimpse at Elden Ring, which is looking absolutely incredible. Bandai Namco has uploaded over 15...
TECHNOLOGY
gamepressure.com

FromSoftware Announces Gameplay Presentation of Elden Ring

The new work from the creators of Dark Souls and Bloodborne will soon be presented on longer gameplay footage. FromSoftware will present another gameplay video from Elden Ring. The developer has announced a gameplay preview of its newest title for November 4. The publication of the material will take place at 7 am PT on YouTube and Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Elden Ring gameplay shows 15 minutes of mounted combat, stealth, and more

Elden Ring looks to be a pretty big step for From Software. Today, the studio showed off about 15 minutes of gameplay of the upcoming action RPG, and it has a lot going on. From horse combat to stealth, ambient enemies to massive dungeons and bosses, and even a pot man, the Elden Ring gameplay broadcast today showed off a fair bit of what to expect in this new world.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Elden Ring Looks Awesome in 15 Minutes of Gameplay Action

Just as promised, FromSoftware has lifted the lid on Elden Ring with 15 minutes of raw gameplay focusing on combat, exploration, and some of the characters you'll meet in The Lands Between. Footage first focuses on the general open world before heading into Dungeons and a large fortress known as Stormvale Castle. We even catch a glimpse of a boss fight against a demigod, which may be classed as a light spoiler.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

When Does the Elden Ring Gameplay Footage Go Live?

FromSoftware Inc. the developer responsible for hits such as the Dark Souls series, Bloodbourne, and many more games will be rolling out their latest project; Elden Ring, due in late February 2022. As the release date continues to move closer FromSoftware is finally ready to give players a look at...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Over 15 Minutes of Elden Ring Gameplay and Special Edition Announcements

Pre-order bonuses, various Collector's Editions, and over 15 minutes of gameplay. As promised, FromSoftware released a lengthy look at Elden Ring gameplay today to the tune of a 15+ minute long gameplay video. This new video provides a deep-dive into a few aspects of the game with additional narration provided to give a better understanding of what you're looking at.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Elden Ring Gameplay Shows Combat, Exploration and a Talking Pot

A 15-minute official gameplay video of Elden Ring, FromSoftware's latest game, has appeared online. The title will debut on February 25, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. As it announced, so it did. FromSoftware, the studio known from, among other titles, the Dark...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

6 Biggest Takeaways From Elden Ring’s Latest Gameplay Trailer

Earlier this week, FromSoftware finally showcased Elden Ring with a full gameplay overview trailer, and boy was it worth the wait. The developer’s latest game totally blew us away and seems on track not only as one of 2022’s best games but perhaps its crowning achievement so far — which is a bold statement considering the pedigree of its iconic Darks Souls series. Here we’re highlighting six features of Elden Ring that really stood out to us from the trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Lies of P mixes Bloodborne action with a gothic Pinocchio story in new gameplay trailer

Lies of P, an upcoming action-RPG based in the world of Pinocchio, has a new gameplay trailer with big Bloodborne vibes. In Lies of P, you play as Pinocchio, a puppet mechanoid on a quest to find Mr. Geppetto and become human. But this is no Disney story - instead of drinking booze and smoking cigars with Lampwick, you're placed in a dark, Gothic world inspired by the Belle Époque Era in Europe and given a variety of tools you can use to brutally dismantle the horrific monsters standing between you and Mr. Geppetto.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy is free on PC until later this week

The Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy is currently free to download on PC until later this week. As first announced by Ubisoft earlier today on November 9, the Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy is now free to download and keep on PC until later this week on November 12. Right now, you can head over to the Ubisoft Connect storefront on PC and initiate the download, or sign up to the developer/publisher's PC service if you haven't done so already.
VIDEO GAMES
