With SPAC mergers approved, Nextdoor and Aurora ready to make Wall Street debuts

By Cromwell Schubarth
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo more Bay Area unicorns are headed for their Wall Street debuts after getting their mergers with blank check companies approved Tuesday. Aurora Innovation Inc. is scheduled to begin trading on Nasdaq with the ticker symbol of AUR on Thursday. Nextdoor Inc. is set to do the same Monday on the...

www.bizjournals.com

