Starbucks is already giving consumers a lump of coal for the holiday season, with the announcement that the fan-favorite Eggnog latte is NOT going to be making a return. In a tweet, Starbucks states that "Eggnog latte is not returning to this year. If you're looking for a nostalgic Holiday flavor, we recommend our new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, in the US, for a modern twist on a Holiday classic!" Needless to say, that announcement is already kind of setting the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte up for an uphill battle, as fans are seemingly not going to embrace the change with open arms.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO