Oil Stockpiles Rose By 3.291M Barrels Last Week: EIA

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- U.S. oil stockpiles increased by more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on...

za.investing.com

Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles increase as oil prices fall

U.S. crude inventories increased by 1 million barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $83.89 at 9:31 a.m. Central. The nation’s commercial crude inventories increased to 435.1 million barrels during the week ended Nov. 5 from about 434.1 million barrels the previous week, the Energy Department said Wednesday. With the inventory increase, the country has about 7 percent less crude on hand than the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Department said.
investing.com

Crude Oil Eyeing EIA Figures, 'Yoyo-Trade' Exited After Hitting Projected Targets

Crude oil prices reached their last highs on Wednesday before pulling back, initially supported by U.S. crude stocks falling as shown by API figures, and afterwards cooled by contrary prospects from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Meanwhile, our subscribers were exiting their last oil trade, after the black gold...
oilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 1.0 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.0 million barrels from the previous week. At 435.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of November 5, 2021.
MarketWatch

Oil futures pare losses as EIA reports a weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 1 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 5. That matched the average increase expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.5 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 1.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.6 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 1.6 million barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles were expected to show no change for the week. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub unchanged for the week. Oil prices pared some of its earlier losses after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract was down 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $83.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $83.70 before the supply data.
investing.com

Oil Up, but Inflation Concerns Cap Gains

Investing.com – Oil was up Thursday morning in Asia. Meanwhile, rising inflation in the U.S. thanks to soaring energy costs, could prompt the release of more strategic crude stockpiles to drive down prices. Brent oil futures were up 0.23% to $82.83 by 10:37 PM ET (3:37 AM GMT) and WTI...
MarketWatch

Oil futures suffer first loss in 4 sessions

Oil futures declined on Wednesday to post their first loss in four sessions. Prices fell sharply on the back of a weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories reported by the Energy Information Administration, and a sharp climb in the ICE U.S. Dollar index also weighed on dollar-denominated prices for oil. Traders also continued to weigh the possibility that the Biden administration will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as the government looks for ways to ease prices of the commodity. December West Texas Intermediate oil fell $2.81, or 3.3%, to settle at $81.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
investing.com

U.S. Energy Policy Could Be A Force For Higher Oil Prices Through January 2025

The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the U.S. showed that gasoline prices increased by 6.1% from September to October and are up by nearly 50% year-to-date. The Biden administration is aware of rising energy costs to U.S. consumers, but so far it has not shown any inclination to address the higher prices in a constructive manner.
investing.com

Natural Gas Off Highs As Threat Of ‘Widowmaker Spread’ Shrinks

The widowmaker trade—the ominous natural gas play that has been fatal to the careers of many who bet large and incorrectly on the price spread between winter and spring—is sharply down from a price volatility perspective, suggesting the year’s highs may be over for gas prices. Source: Gelber & Associates.
MarketWatch

EIA raises its 2021 U.S. retail gasoline price forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 forecast for U.S. regular gasoline retail prices by 1% to $3 a gallon, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA also said domestic gasoline consumption rose to an average 9.2 million barrels per day in October, but it's expected to fall below 9 million barrels a day this month and "remain below that level until May 2022." West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, will likely average $69.02 a barrel this year, up 0.8% from the October forecast, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, is forecast at $71.59 a barrel this year, up 0.3% from the previous forecast, the EIA said. U.S. oil production is expected to average 11.13 million barrels per day this year, up 1% from October's forecast. In Tuesday dealings, December WTI crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December gasoline rose 2.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.35 a gallon. January Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.87 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction ahead of EIA’s STEO report

Crude oil price is trading within a tight range ahead of November's STEO report later on Tuesday. Biden's administration is considering releasing oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). Oil released by the US may not be enough to control the soaring prices. Crude oil price is trading subtly as...
investing.com

Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Fall by 2.5M Barrels Last Week: API

Investing.com - U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell last week, exacerbating expectations that supply will remain tight as demand continued to improve. West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark traded at $84.56 barrel on the news, after settling up 2.7% cents at $84.15 a barrel. U.S. crude inventories decreased by 2.5 million barrels...
Shore News Network

Oil rises on surprise U.S. crude stockpile decline

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending strong gains in the previous session, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week just as near-term travel demand picked up with COVID-19 pandemic curbs easing. Brent crude futures were at $85.22 a barrel by 0732 GMT, up 44...
wbiw.com

Indiana produces about 1.4M barrels of oil

INDIANA – With gasoline prices reaching their highest levels since 2014 this fall, consumers, policymakers, and economic experts have lately turned their attention to the state of oil production in the U.S. and worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic has been an uneasy time for oil, as with many other products and...
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a more than 2 million-barrel weekly fall in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 2.5 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 5, according to several sources. The API also showed inventory declines of 4.5 million barrels for gasoline and 3.3 million barrels for distillate stockpiles, two sources told MarketWatch. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, rose by 234,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a supply decline of 1.6 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles are expected to show no change for the week. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.61 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $84.15 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Reuters

EIA expects U.S. power use to rise 3% in 2021 as economy recovers

(Reuters) - U.S. power usage will rise about 3% in 2021 as the economy grows following last year’s coronavirus demand destruction, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday. In its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), EIA projected power demand will climb to 3,921 billion kilowatthours (kWh) in 2021 and...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
