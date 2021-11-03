CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Anderson .Paak Wants “Performers” & Artists Who Play Instruments For New Record Label APESH*T INC.

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 7 days ago

Anderson .Paak has announced a new record label created by himself in partnership with Universal Music Group. The imprint, APESH*T INC. was revealed on Tuesday (Nov. 2) with a comedic press conference featuring the multi-hyphenate artist taking various questions from the press about the label’s name, the goals, and what kind of artists the “Come Down” singer hopes to sign.

“I’m looking for artists who can captivate an audience,” he revealed. “I want musicians. I want people that can play instruments and perform at the same time.”

The APE in the first half of the label’s name is an acronym for “Anderson .Paak Empire,” while he says the second half is because the label has plans to be “on some other sh*t.”

The 35-year-old explained in an official press release his goals with APESH*T.

“I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing,” shared .Paak. “This label is going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart.”

He continued, “I was going to shows and realized that less and less I was seeing actual performers. Where is the next generation that can play instruments?? I know they’re out there – don’t sell your instruments, this label wants to hear you!!”

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music Group added, “UMG has always strived to be a home for music’s best creators, innovators, disrupters and entrepreneurs, and one that operates globally to help artists expand their creative and commercial opportunities. Anderson .Paak has consistently created award-winning, culture shifting music and we are truly excited to work together to bring his bold and infectious vision for this new label to life.”

Although he’s adding label head to his resume Anderson .Paak still remains busy as a musician. He and Bruno Mars formed the R&B duo Silk Sonic and have revealed plans to release their album
An Evening With Silk Sonic , featuring “special guest host” Bootsy Collins on Nov. 12 despite previously announcing a 2022 debut . As a group, Silk Sonic has released two singles, “Leave The Door Open,” in March and “Skate” in July, and a third single, “Smokin’ Out the Window”, is due Nov. 5. The duo has already nabbed a BET Award and two Video Music Awards in their short time together as an act.

APESH*T INC. will be based in Los Angeles and plans to announce debut signings and music releases in the near future. UMG will provide global support for APESH*T INC.’s artists and releases through its extensive network of divisions worldwide.

Watch the video announcing APESH*T INC. below:

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Krizz Kaliko Talks Life After Strange Music, Launching Ear House Records, And Christmas Album Plans

Spending your whole career with the one team you’ve achieved a considerable amount of success with is the storybook arc of many legacies. There’s just something special about getting with a team or organization, competing at the highest levels in your field, and stringing together a slew of career highlights. It’s made names like Kobe Bryant, Jeter, Magic Johnson, John Elway, Larry Bird, and numerous others not only synonymous with our idealistic view and essence of what constitutes a self-realized winner but also singular in stature. That dynamic has gone to the wayside in recent times, as the talent has...
MUSIC
Vibe

Tupac’s Estate Announces ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ Museum Experience

The estate of late rap icon Tupac Shakur announced the forthcoming world premiere of Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free, a fully immersive museum experience that will give guests a visceral glimpse of Pac’s illustrious life and legacy. Billed as “Part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience,” Wake Me When I’m Free will open on Jan. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles at The Canvas @ L.A. Live and will run for a limited time only. The museum will highlight various facets of Pac’s artistry and lifestyle, from his music and poetry to various artifacts that are being unearthed for...
VISUAL ART
Vibe

Latto Drops Freestyle Over Yung L.A.’s “Ain’t I” For L.A. Leakers: Watch

Latto visited Power 106 Los Angeles to drop off a few bars for the L.A. Leakers where she delivered an effortless freestyle over the beat to Yung L.A.’s 2009 song “Ain’t I.” The self-proclaimed Queen Of The South hit the set in cornrows and a Curren$y Jet Life varsity jacket. She touched on a range of subjects from her start as a teenager to quips about her diet in the less than two-minute rap. “This is a skeleton AP, but me I’m thick as f*ck/How the hell I’m pescatarian in a lambchop truck?” she questioned, taking a quick pause before getting right...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak’s Lovers Have Them ‘Smokin Out the Window’ in Silk Sonic Video

Silk Sonic — comprising Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — have dropped another smooth track, “Smokin Out the Window.” The song is expected to appear on their upcoming debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which arrives Nov. 12. In the track’s accompanying video, the duo perform on a stage flanked by large star props that light up, alongside backup singers and a band. “You got me smoking out the window/Singing ‘how could she do this to me?'” they sing on the chorus. “Oh, I thought that girl belonged to only me/But I was wrong/’Cause she belonged to everybody.” It’s the third single from their upcoming LP following previously released singles,  “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open.” In a recent cover story with Rolling Stone the pair talked about perfecting their throwback vibe on record. Mars, .Paak and Mars’ Longtime engineer, Charles Moniz, “did the research” to “get the right things, down to the skins on Andy’s drums,” Mars said. “I’ve never realized till this album how much the right guitar pick matters. The right gauged strings. All this science kinda stuff.”
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bootsy Collins
Person
Bruno Mars
celebrityaccess.com

Anderson .Paak Ties Up With UMG For New Label

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Four time Grammy winner Anderson .Paak announced the launch of Apeshit Inc., a ew label launched as a joint venture with Universal Music Group. “I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing,” said .Paak....
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Childish Gambino Rumored To Feature On Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars' Silk Sonic Album

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars have proven to be a winning formula since they officially joined forces as Silk Sonic in February. The duo’s debut single “Leave the Door Open” soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — a career-high for .Paak — while their follow-up jam “Skate” cruised to No. 14. The group also won multiple BET Awards and MTV Video Music Awards this year.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Anderson .Paak Launches New Label Venture With Universal Music Group

Four time Grammy Award winner Anderson .Paak has unveiled APESHIT INC., a new record label launched in collaboration with Universal Music Group. .Paak is one of today’s most prolific artists, working as an acclaimed musician, songwriter, producer, and director and crossing a wide spectrum of creative content development. He can now add “label head” to his many accomplishments.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Record Label#Universal Music Group#Apesh T Inc#Chairman Ceo#Umg
The FADER

Anderson .Paak launches APESHIT INC. label

Singer, rapper, drummer, and Halloween enthusiast Anderson .Paak has announced details of his new record label. APESHIT INC. The label, a joint venture with Universal Music Group, comes with a vision to "showcase all genres of artists and push musicians that play instruments to the forefront," according to a statement. The first artists and releases on the label are expected to be announced shortly.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Anderson .Paak Warns Ebro Not To Leak The New Silk Sonic Album

For fans who have waited almost a year for Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars to bless us with a full-length Silk Sonic record, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Last week, .Paak and Mars teamed up to make a couple of major announcements regarding their musical collective. "Smokin' Out The Window," a new Silk Sonic single, will drop November 5, the pair said. And An Evening With Silk Sonic, the duo's debut album, is set to release a week later, on November 12.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vibe

The Weeknd, Doja Cat, And Giveon Earn Top Nominations At 2021 American Music Awards

Nominations for the 2021 American Music Awards are in and the lead nominees are separated by just one award. First-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo, 2021’s breakout pop sensation, leads with seven nominations. She is closely followed by The Weeknd who holds six nods. While Doja Cat and Giveon are both tied for third-most with five nominations each. Rodrigo and Giveon are both first-time nominees. Other artists who earned a career milestone as first-time contenders include Silk Sonic, Saweetie, Pop Smoke, Kali Uchis, and 24K Goldn. For The Weeknd, this year’s ceremony could take his grand total of AMA’s to 11 should he...
MUSIC
Daily Orange

Syracuse University Records to present new artist showcase ‘SPIN!’ at Schine

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Three of Syracuse University Records’ (SUR) newest artists signed to the label — Stevie Mack, Ariana Prappas and kiara akari — will perform Thursday night at The Underground in Schine Student Center. The doors to the event will open at 7:30 p.m. and the showcase will start at 8 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
thisisrnb.com

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Share “Smokin’ Out The Window” Ahead Of Upcoming Album

R&B duo, Silk Sonic (made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) have shared a new single and video for “Smokin Out The Window.” The release comes ahead of their collaborative album, An Evening With Silk Sonic which will be out on November 12. In the performance music video, both artists deliver a stellar show on a retro-designed stage while singing about time and money wasted on love interests. They sing on the record, “You got me smokin’ out the window / Singing, how could she do this to me?” Their latest offering comes as a follow up to previously released promotional singles, “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open.”
MUSIC
redlandscommunitynews.com

Jazz artist to perform at the Spinet

The Spinet invites the public to its program featuring jazz musician Myles Prower Davis at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, in the Contemporary Club, 173 S. Eureka St. The program, co-sponsored by A.K. Smiley Public Library, is at 7:30 p.m. Davis, a multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer and entertainer based in Los...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single

It was quite a surprise to find out that Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were joining forces for a new side project. The debut project from Silk Sonic is due out later this month but before it drops, the duo is coming through with one more single. An official teaser for the video for their new single, "Smokin Out The Window" debuted on the official Silk Sonic Instagram page which, unfortunately, didn't actually contain an audio teaser. .Paak and Mars are seen cruising around smoking cigarettes, as they sing along to the record.
MUSIC
Vibe

The Outlawz On Recreating 2Pac’s ‘One Nation’ Album, “Death Row East” Memories, And Uniting The Hip-Hop Community

The past decade has afforded the Outlawz varying highs and lows. The rap group has continued to build on its legacy with new releases, but also suffered the death of group members Hussein Fatal and Mussolini in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Loss has become a familiar theme in the lives of remaining Outlawz members, E.D.I. Mean and Young Noble. The pair are the last “onez” left, which served as the name of the group’s last studio album in 2017.  After unleashing solo projects individually, the duo is back to wave the Outlawz banner as a tandem with their new album, One...
MUSIC
BET

Anderson .Paak Announces New Label To Spotlight ‘Raw Talent’

Anderson .Paak, currently enjoying a mountain of success as part of this year’s breakout supergroup Silk Sonic, has gone from multi-hyphenate musician, songwriter, and producer to add label owner to his many stellar accomplishments. In a recently shared press release, .Paak, a four-time Grammy Award-winner, has launched APESHIT INC., a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vibe

Vibe

703
Followers
613
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy