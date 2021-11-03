Anderson .Paak Wants “Performers” & Artists Who Play Instruments For New Record Label APESH*T INC.

Anderson .Paak has announced a new record label created by himself in partnership with Universal Music Group. The imprint, APESH*T INC. was revealed on Tuesday (Nov. 2) with a comedic press conference featuring the multi-hyphenate artist taking various questions from the press about the label’s name, the goals, and what kind of artists the “Come Down” singer hopes to sign.

“I’m looking for artists who can captivate an audience,” he revealed. “I want musicians. I want people that can play instruments and perform at the same time.”

The APE in the first half of the label’s name is an acronym for “Anderson .Paak Empire,” while he says the second half is because the label has plans to be “on some other sh*t.”

The 35-year-old explained in an official press release his goals with APESH*T.

“I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing,” shared .Paak. “This label is going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart.”

He continued, “I was going to shows and realized that less and less I was seeing actual performers. Where is the next generation that can play instruments?? I know they’re out there – don’t sell your instruments, this label wants to hear you!!”

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music Group added, “UMG has always strived to be a home for music’s best creators, innovators, disrupters and entrepreneurs, and one that operates globally to help artists expand their creative and commercial opportunities. Anderson .Paak has consistently created award-winning, culture shifting music and we are truly excited to work together to bring his bold and infectious vision for this new label to life.”

Although he’s adding label head to his resume Anderson .Paak still remains busy as a musician. He and Bruno Mars formed the R&B duo Silk Sonic and have revealed plans to release their album, featuring “special guest host” Bootsy Collins on Nov. 12 despite previously announcing a 2022 debut . As a group, Silk Sonic has released two singles, “Leave The Door Open,” in March and “Skate” in July, and a third single, “Smokin’ Out the Window”, is due Nov. 5. The duo has already nabbed a BET Award and two Video Music Awards in their short time together as an act.

APESH*T INC. will be based in Los Angeles and plans to announce debut signings and music releases in the near future. UMG will provide global support for APESH*T INC.’s artists and releases through its extensive network of divisions worldwide.

Watch the video announcing APESH*T INC. below: