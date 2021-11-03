Peppermint mocha returns to Starbucks on November 4

There’s no need to rely on the calendar to tell you when the holidays begin anymore, because Dunkin’s new holiday drinks for 2021 launch so soon, which means cozy season is finally here. Joining the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte upon its grand return on Nov. 3 are two new white chocolate offerings that will have you looking forward to your coffee runs all season long. Here’s everything you need to know about the new sips — and yes, this means you can finally play Mariah on repeat.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO