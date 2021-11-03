CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peppermint mocha returns to Starbucks on November 4

By SARAH WYNN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is right around the corner and so is the return of Starbucks' winter-favorite peppermint mocha. The beloved holiday drink returns to stores this Thursday, November 4....

EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MIX 107.9

Starbucks Holiday Beverage Lineup Returns

Nothing says the holidays are near like Hallmark holiday movies, changing weather and the Starbucks holiday coffee menu. The Holiday menu kicks off tomorrow (Thursday). There is a new holiday drink, Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Latte. Fan favorites are also back: Peppermint Mocha Caramel Brulee Latte Chestnut Praline Latte Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Irish Cream […]
FOOD & DRINKS
KSAT 12

Starbucks red cups return for holiday season along with new drink options

SAN ANTONIO – The annual red cup holiday tradition at Starbucks is returning Thursday, Nov. 4 for the 2021 season along with some festive drinks. Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte are all returning this year, among others. In addition to the classics,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
State
Ohio State
allears.net

Starbucks Holiday Drinks Return to Disney World TOMORROW!

Along with brewed coffee that is available at Disney World Resort hotels, the parks are home to both Starbucks and Joffrey’s coffee locations. And, as Disney kicks off the holiday season, we’ve got some news for all you Starbucks fans!. Beginning tomorrow, November 4th, holiday drinks will be available at...
FOOD & DRINKS
QSR magazine

Dunkin’ Unveils Holiday Menu, Complete with Peppermint Mocha Latte

Dunkin’ is serving up the holiday spirit this year with a slew of new seasonal beverages and all-new snacks to make the season bright. With the merriest season jingling all the way very soon, Dunkin’ is heralding another year with an early holiday reveal on November 3, debuting a full lineup of new and returning seasonal beverages, new bakery and snacking options for on-the-go, a special in-store program to support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and kids battling hunger or illness, and highly anticipated new holiday cup designs to kick off the season.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A's Peppermint Milkshake Is Officially Returning For 2021

Despite the fact that we're still in October, you know Halloween season is ending when the various Christmas-y drinks start getting announced. Indeed, many of us are already looking beyond the pumpkin spices towards the endless sea of peppermint and chocolate. Last week, one person asked the Chick-fil-A subreddit about what kind of peppermint syrup is used in the chain's Peppermint Chip Milkshake (pictured above). The answer is Monin, apparently. Regardless, the question shows that some taste buds are now craving seasonal drinks.
RESTAURANTS
#Peppermint#Mocha#White Chocolate#Sugar Cookie#Food Drink#Wsyx#Irish#Caramel Brulee
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Pumped For Its Returning Holiday Peppermint Bark

As the temperatures continue to drop, shoppers have something special to look forward to. According to Taste of Home, Starbucks patrons can look forward to seasonal drinks like the Chestnut Praline Latte or an Irish Cream Cold Brew, while Polar Seltzer has rolled out festive flavors like Upside Down Plum and Cranberry Bramble (via MassLive). While these items can perk up some ears, nothing comes close to the return of one Costco staple that reigns as a true representation of the winter holidays.
SHOPPING
Elite Daily

Dunkin’ Has 2 New White Chocolate Holiday Drinks Joining The Peppermint Mocha

There’s no need to rely on the calendar to tell you when the holidays begin anymore, because Dunkin’s new holiday drinks for 2021 launch so soon, which means cozy season is finally here. Joining the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte upon its grand return on Nov. 3 are two new white chocolate offerings that will have you looking forward to your coffee runs all season long. Here’s everything you need to know about the new sips — and yes, this means you can finally play Mariah on repeat.
FOOD & DRINKS
countryliving.com

White Chocolate–Peppermint Pie

With a generous helping of crushed peppermint, this holiday no-bake pie is every candy-cane-lover's dream come true. For real, old-fashioned flavor, track down the lighter, chewier candy canes made in small batches by Doscher’s Candy Company of Cincinnati, Ohio. sheets graham crackers. candy canes, crushed, plus more, for garnish. 1/4...
CINCINNATI, OH
princesspinkygirl.com

Peppermint Snowball Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Peppermint Snowball Cookies, aka Russian Tea Cakes and Mexican Wedding Cookies, are the quintessential Christmas-time cookie that replaces the standard nuts with chocolate chips to create a delicious holiday dessert. It is so easy and quick to make these adorable chocolate-studded bite-sized balls with their festive minty flavor and fun pink hue, all dusted in powdered sugar to look like a snowball in food form.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
momtrends.com

How to Make Peppermint Chocolate Truffles

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas around my house!. Despite the lack of snow at our house in Colorado, we've been taking advantage of living so close to the slopes and enjoying weekend ski trips. During the week, I've been shopping, decorating, wrapping, and baking of course! I wanted to share this festive recipe and let you know how to make yummy peppermint chocolate truffles.
RECIPES
recipes.net

Starbucks White Mocha Recipe (Copycat)

Make your own version of Starbucks white mocha drink with this recipe. It combines milk, white chocolate sauce, and espresso. Make your own version of Starbucks white mocha drink with this recipe. It combines milk, white chocolate sauce, and espresso. Whisk heavy cream and vanilla syrup to make whipped cream....
FOOD & DRINKS
BoardingArea

Reminder: The McRib Returns Tomorrow, November 1!

Happy Halloween everyone! This isn’t a trick, there is a treat returning tomorrow, November 1, 2021!. Just a reminder: McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib!. Last year, McDonald’s brought back the McRib for the first time nationwide in years. Soon after it returned, I headed over to McD’s to grab...
RESTAURANTS
Urban Milwaukee

Coffee Returns to Nomad on Brady Street November 6th

Milwaukee, WI –Monday, November 1, 2021– Mike Eitel, owner and operator of Caravan Hospitality announced he’ll open his latest concept, the soccer themed Nomad Coffee Bar (NCB), which will be located next to his Brady Street staple, The Nomad World Pub. Nomad is home to an eclectic beer and beverage program, a burger (and snack) shack and now, Nomad Coffee Bar. The latest addition to the growing brand will be located just south (next door) at 1668 N. Warren Ave. The newly renovated coffee destination will operate seven days a week opening by 7am daily and earlier on weekends for morning soccer matches. The heated, covered deck as well as Nomad’s parklet and patio spaces will be open for dine “in” and take-away.
MILWAUKEE, WI
QSR magazine

Torchy’s Tacos’ Chili Wagon Returns for November

Torchy’s Tacos’ Chili Wagon is back as November’s Taco of the Month. Arriving just in time to bring some bold chile flavor for fall, the Chili Wagon features New Mexico red chile-stewed chicken with a fried poblano pepper strip, onions, avocado sauce, fresh cilantro and a lime wedge – all on a corn tortilla for $5.75.
RESTAURANTS
Vegetarian Times

Mexican Mocha Pudding with Pumpkin Cream

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Thickened with gluten-free arrowroot instead of wheat flour, this spicy chocolate-espresso pudding is topped with a dollop of pumpkin-infused whipped cream. Store extra Whipped Pumpkin Cream covered in the refrigerator for up to three days. Ingredients. Mexican mocha...
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Mocha Molasses Cupcakes with Brandy Cream

Brandy makes a welcome appearance in this basic cream cheese frosting. This Brandy cream cheese icing is ideal for a variety of cakes, especially banana, apple, or carrot. Today, am presenting you my favorite combination – Mocha Molasses Cupcakes With Brandy Cream Cheese Icing:. Ingredients:. For the Cupcakes:. 1 stick...
FOOD & DRINKS
beachbodyondemand.com

Peppermint Mocha Shakeology Recipes for the Holidays

It’s getting to be that cozy time of year; think cold nights, a crackling fire, oversized sweaters, fuzzy slippers … and Peppermint Mocha Shakeology. Our limited-edition seasonal flavor is back, and to celebrate its return, we’ve rounded up all the delicious, yummy recipes that our recipe mixologists created just for Peppermint Mocha Shakeology.
RECIPES

