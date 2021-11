Post Malone and the Weeknd have teamed up for new song “One Right Now.” It’s the first time the two singers have collaborated on a track. On the synth-tipped song, the pair trade verses about an unfaithful relationship and salving the pain by finding comfort in others. “You say you love me but I don’t care/That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on,” they sing on the chorus. “You think it’s so easy/Fuckin’ with my feelings/I got one comin’ over and one right now/One right now.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO