In case you live in a cave, let me let you in on something: Brandon Saad is back tonight. He’s off of the Covid-19 protocol list, with Ryan O’Reilly more than likely to follow on Sunday, which means that the lines for tonight’s game against the Kings had to be tweaked a bit. It’s becoming apparent that the third line of Ivan Barbashev-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko is now the team’s second line. With captain O’Reilly out, Brayden Schenn is centering the top line, necessitating the bump up - but it raises the question of where that line will feature when O’Reilly returns and Schenn gets back on with centering the second line.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO