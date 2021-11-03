Voters Appear to Approve “upsizing” town board

With counting nearly complete, the Maricopa Unified School District budget override has passed by a slim margin – at least unofficially. In counting that concluded Thursday afternoon, unofficial results show 4,200 ‘Yes’ votes, or 50.46%, and 4,124, or 49.54% for ‘No’ on Proposition 457, which would continue the 10% budget override approved by the district’s voters in 2016. According to interim Pinal County Elections Director Stephanie Cooper, there are still ballots that have to be cured, which is the matching of signatures or verifying of ballots that did not have a signature on the ballot envelope.

MARICOPA, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO