Israel tests massive inflatable missile detection system

As cruise missile and drone threats proliferate in the region, Israel is trying to succeed where the U.S. failed with its own radar blimp concept. Israel has launched a new early-warning aerostat, a type of unmanned tethered airship, described as one of the largest of its kind in the world. Developed by Israeli industry with U.S. assistance, the High Availability Aerostat System, or HAAS, will be expected to provide advance warning of low-flying threats, such as cruise missiles and weaponized drones. In addition, it should help detect attacks by other aerial threats, too. The general concept is well established in Israel, where the successful deployment of surveillance balloons of this kind to track low-flying threats, in particular, is in stark contrast to the U.S. Joint Land Attack Cruise Missile Defense Elevated Netted Sensor System, or JLENS, a multi-billion-dollar program that was ignominiously canceled in 2017.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO