Colorado Springs, CO

Marksheffel Road shut down through Space Center following car accident

By Paige Weeks
 7 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on the scene of a traffic accident at Drennan and Marksheffel Road.

At the time of this report, Marksheffel is shut down in both directions through Space Center.

FOX21 is working to gather more information regarding the number of people involved, injuries, and when the road is expected to reopen.

