Five drivers will take grid penalties at the Mexico City Grand Prix after confirmation of drops for Esteban Ocon and George Russell. Ocon became the fourth driver to take a new power unit and commit to starting from the back of the grid, making it 16 of the 20 cars that have so far exceeded power unit components this season. The Alpine driver joins Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll with such a penalty, with the quartet set for a private battle between themselves in qualifying later this afternoon to avoid starting on the back row.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO