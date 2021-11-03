Wildlife Wednesday – Steelhead Trout

Whether you’re in chilly, breezy, snowy Saskatchewan, Canada, hunting waterfowl – or if you’re leaving WNY in advance of the first Lake Erie snow blast of the year and are in the legendary Bahamas, fly-casting the flats for bonefish – the outdoors beckons to us all in different degrees of fun and adventure. You might be among the luckiest folks to stay right here in WNY and dig in to the hot Lake Erie yellow perch fishing, the even hotter steelhead bite in all local Lake Erie tributary streams, the fish are up high in the tribs thanks to the rains – or high up in your safe tree stand hunting the NYS early archery season for big game whitetail deer and black bear. All of these local pursuits have been achieving record participation. Folks everywhere have rediscovered their passion and love for the outdoors. The positive effects of virus seclusion practices are obvious – we all enjoy the freedom we can find in the outdoors.

