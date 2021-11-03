CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US service sector expands at record pace in October

By MATT OTT
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGg93_0clKfikH00
Economy-Services FILE - People shop at a Johnny Was clothing store in the luxury wing at the American Dream shopping mall in East Rutherford, N.J. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, grew again in September even as supply chain troubles persisted. The Institute for Supply Management reported Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 that its monthly survey of service industries rose to a reading of 61.9, following August’s reading of 61.7. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file) (Ted Shaffrey)

SILVER SPRING, Md. — (AP) — The rate of expansion in the U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, hit a record high in October as demand remained strong even as supply chain problems persisted.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Wednesday that its monthly survey of service industries — which includes restaurants and bars, trucking companies, hotels and many other businesses — jumped to a reading of 66.7 from September's reading of 61.9.

Although business activity, new orders, supplier deliveries and backlog of orders all surpassed previous records, sticky issues that have plagued almost every kind of economic activity since infections began to ease in the U.S. continued: labor shortages, supply chain bottlenecks and higher prices.

“The broad picture painted by this report is that the economy is overheating,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist for Amherst Pierpont Securities. “Demand is overwhelmingly strong at the same time that supply is constrained. Still, I am not sure that even a fully-functioning supply side, with more labor and a resolution of snags would be able to handle the pace of demand right now.”

The reading for employment grew for the fourth straight month in October, but dipped slightly from September, creeping closer to contraction at 51.6. Respondents to the survey, which include purchasing and supply executives, said they are still having trouble filling positions.

The labor shortages, along with the difficulties in getting parts and products due to supply chain issues, led to a record reading of 67.3 in the backlog of orders category. Businesses have also had trouble stocking up on goods, with the inventories index declining for the fifth straight month, to 42.2.

All of these problems, along with strong demand, have led to higher prices for just about everything. The prices index rose 5.4 percentage points from September, registering 82.9 in October. That's the highest reading since 2005, when it hit an all-time high of 83.5.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Duluth News Tribune

Soaring gasoline, food prices boost U.S. inflation; labor market tightening

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices accelerated in October as Americans paid more for gasoline and food, leading to the biggest annual gain in 31 years, suggesting inflation could stay uncomfortably high well into 2022 amid snarled global supply chains. Inflation pressures are also brewing in the labor...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar ticks up ahead of U.S. inflation test

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar nudged up against major peers on Wednesday after weakening in the past three days with investors taking little risk ahead of U.S. inflation data which could shine some light on how fast the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates. The U.S. consumer price...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Industries#Service Sector#Ap#Americans
ShareCast

China factory gate prices hit 26-year high in October

China’s factory gate prices surged to a 26-year high in October amid a power crisis, according to figures released on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Producer price inflation rose from 10.7% year-on-year in September to 13.5%, versus expectations for 12.3%. Meanwhile, consumer price inflation rose to a 13-month...
BUSINESS
YourErie

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WTAJ

US jobless claims drop to pandemic low of 267,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a new pandemic low of 267,000 last week as the job market recovers from last year’s sharp coronavirus downturn. Jobless claims fell by 4,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly ups and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,’’ in the soothing words of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and White House officials, as the economy shifted from virus-related chaos to something closer to normalcy.
BUSINESS
WOKV

UK economic growth held back by supply chain problems

LONDON — (AP) — The British economy slowed down during the third quarter of the year as widespread supply chain problems hobbled the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed Thursday. The Office for National Statistics said the economy grew by 1.3% between July and September from the previous...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's October service sector sentiment at highest in nearly 8 years

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment index in October rose to its highest level in nearly eight years after state-of-emergency curbs were eased last month and new COVID-19 cases slid. The economy watchers' index advanced 13.4 points to 55.5 in October, the highest level since January 2014,...
RETAIL
actionforex.com

US: Hiring Picked Up the Pace in October

Hiring picked up in October, with payrolls gaining 531k jobs. That came on top of a large upward revision to September’s tally, which is now a solid 312k gain. In total, hiring in August and September was revised up by 235k jobs. Nonfarm employment remains 4.2 million jobs, or 2.8%, below its pre-pandemic level.
ECONOMY
Financial World

Tempe’s ISM says US Services Sector jumps to record; private payrolls beat estimate

On Wednesday, Institute for Supply Management (ISM), the Tempe, Arizona-based world’s oldest and largest supply management association having had more than 50,000 member entities, said that its index for US Services Sector Index had soared to a record in October, as a sharp decline in delta cases had ramped up demands across the board, though, businesses were still grappling with a lingering supply chain disruption alongside a blistering build-up in price pressure.
TEMPE, AZ
WCNC

October adds 571K jobs in the private sector

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is no shortage of job openings. According to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday, from September to October, the private sector added 571,000 jobs. About a third of those jobs are in hospitality which includes restaurants, bars and hotels. Industry experts say this jump in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kitco.com

Gold price falls to new session low following record high in ISM service-sector data

(Kitco News) - Gold prices remains deep in negative territory falling to a new session low following stronger than expected activity in the U.S. service sector. Wednesday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing index showed a reading of 66.7% for October, up from September’s reading of 61.9%. The data were much more robust than expected, as consensus forecasts were calling for an unchanged reading.
BUSINESS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
38K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy