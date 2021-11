For as long as I've been in the Killeen, Texas area, the thing everybody has always said is there's nothing to do around here. Imagine being able to participate in axe throwing, 9 holes of mini-golf, and escape rooms with a Scooby-Doo and Star Trek theme, and not having to drive all the way to Dallas or Austin to experience it.

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO