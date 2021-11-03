Trunk or Treat at Blue VFD-Held by Blue Neighborhood Watch

"Getting candy!" (When asked about his favorite part of halloween) Suckers! (In reply to what is his favorite candy.) -Bodie Sura. "He sings this really cute song about peanut butter and jelly. He's sung it ever since we started dating and so I decided this year we were going to be peanut butter and jelly because it matches our personalities... It feels like it's so wholesome and good because everybody is so friendly and a big family. (When asked about their favorite part of halloween in Big Sandy.)" -The Overbay Family.

BIG SANDY, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO