Trunk or Treat at Blue VFD-Held by Blue Neighborhood Watch

Kids and adults dressed up in their Halloween costumes Saturday, Oct. 30 for a "Trunk or Treat" event at the Pool Park in Southern Pines. The event was sponsored by Rufus McLaughlin American Legion Post Auxiliary Unit 177 and the Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department. Photos by Pilot staff...
"Getting candy!" (When asked about his favorite part of halloween) Suckers! (In reply to what is his favorite candy.) -Bodie Sura. "He sings this really cute song about peanut butter and jelly. He's sung it ever since we started dating and so I decided this year we were going to be peanut butter and jelly because it matches our personalities... It feels like it's so wholesome and good because everybody is so friendly and a big family. (When asked about their favorite part of halloween in Big Sandy.)" -The Overbay Family.
Winner number nine of the 2nd Annual St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Oct. 24. The winner of a No. American Arms 22 LR Mini Revolver is Dale Hilsgen of Houston. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Oct. 31. The annual Anderson-Shiro Elementary PTO Fall...
AMENIA— Though Halloween was just one day away, trick or treaters in the town of Amenia didn’t have to wait long to get their scare on as they stopped by the Trunk or Treat event held on Saturday, Oct. 30. Originally set to be held at Beekman Park, Amenia Recreation...
Costume contests, DJ and Dance Party, games, food trucks and petting zoo. It will be a great time for the whole family. Wear your costumes, bring your treat bags, and get your camera ready to capture the memories.
Light the Night is a great Halloween alternative that is safe and fun for the whole family! Each of our trunks will be decorated and have tons of candy for you to enjoy. In addition, you can grab some dinner at one of our food trucks and your kids will love our inflatable slide and obstacles course. Find out more at our website!
The Canton Kiwanis Club held their annual costumes contest and trunk or treat event at the Canton School on Halloween night. People’s Bank was one of the decorated trunks that passed out candy to children. The costume contest has been a Canton tradition for many decades.
To the left: SUNY Plattsburgh women’s ice hockey players Erin Mcadle, Kendall Wasik, Holly Schmelzer, Hanna Rose, Annie Katonka, Nicole Unsworth and Ivy Boric dress up as Dr. Suess characters for Sunday’s trunk or treat event. To the right: SUNY Plattsburgh women’s volleyball players Lily White and Shannon Fitzpatrick hide...
Mayor Mark Larson has given his blessing for Trunk-or-Treat and Trick-or-Treat! Mayor Mark Larson will be making his Halloween Proclamation in the future! There are a few rules to trunk-or-treating!•All vehicles must be spaced out. Please leave enough space for each vehicle to be able to open their car doors if needed.
Trunk or Treat Tour held in the Southern Tier to celebrate Halloween. Trunk or Treat Tour held in the Southern Tier to celebrate Halloween. Assault, larceny at Elmira Wegmans, Police looking for suspects. Bradford County man sentenced for Wyalusing bank robbery. US appeals court gives greenlight to NY's vaccine mandate.
EDISON – It was costumes and candy galore during a trunk-or-treat at Lake Papaianni Park on Oct. 30. The Clara Barton Neighborhood organization in partnership with the Edison Police Community Oriented Policing Unit held the trunk-or-treat in honor of National First Responders Day. Members of the Edison Police Department, Edison...
The Bridgeville Public Library is participating with the Woodbridge MCJROTC for a 5K Run/Walk and community event on Saturday, Oct. 30. The community event featuring Touch-A-Truck and Trunk-or-Treat will take place from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The library will also be participating with a craft table and a trunk-or-treat. For information...
PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sunday may be Halloween but many communities have been celebrating all weekend long. In Paris, the service organization, Kiwanis, hosted a trunk or treat event on Main Street with costume prizes, lots of candy and even a haunted ambulance. Kiwanis says while the city of Paris...
Kristine Price of Tarkio, above, handed out candy next to her creepy-crawly, spider-webbed vehicle at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care’s Trunk-or-Treat Saturday, October 30, 2021. Around 90 youth, including Eden Hance (witch) and Ava Hance (cat) at right, attended the event. The event is held each year not only for the youth to enjoy, but also for the nursing home residents to be able to see all the costumed kids.
