WASHINGTON (SBG) - House Democrats who were hoping to get a vote on the social spending proposal before Thanksgiving could now be waiting till after the holidays. The Congressional Budget Office says they can release part of their report, but wouldn't be done with calculating all of the nearly $2 trillion of spending by November 15, the date House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proposed for a vote. Will the delay then further separate an already fractured Congress?

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO