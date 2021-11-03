Dear Editor …….

I am writing to urge citizens who plan to vote Tuesday, November 2, 2021, on propositions approved by the Texas legislature, to vote NO on Proposition #2. This proposition would authorize counties to issue bonds to fund infrastructure and transportation projects in undeveloped, unproductive, or blighted areas. Don’t be deceived by the slick brochure you received in the mail telling you to vote YES. It claims a yes vote does not raise property taxes (ad valorem taxes), but what it actually does is limit the counties to 65% of property tax revenue increases annually to repay the bonds that will be issued to fund the projects. That means the counties will pledge increases in property tax revenue to repay the bonds, just not more than 65%. Funds that could be used in Comanche County for more worthy causes. If you opened the envelope you received from the Comanche County Tax Assessor/Collector last week, you know property taxes are increasing every year. Historically property owners will end up paying the tab regardless of the dialog in the bond issuance. If you care about property taxes, VOTE NO on Proposition #2.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO