CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Chef’s Corner

By L.D. Levy
lexingtonleader.com
 7 days ago

Hot and Spicy Turkey Legs Eat turkey legs at...

www.lexingtonleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Chef Bobby's Hummus 101

Chef Bobby channels his Lebanese heritage to transform into Chef Bobby from Abu Dhabi. Hummus ! 101 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas or 1 ½ cups (250 grams) cooked chickpeas 1/4 cup (60 ml) fresh lemon juice, 1 large lemon 1/4 cup (60 ml) well-stirred tahini 1 small garlic clove, minced 2 tablespoons (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin Salt to taste 2 to 3 tablespoons (30 to 45 ml) water Dash ground paprika or sumac, for serving 1.In the bowl of a food processor, combine the tahini and lemon juice and process for 1 minute, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl then process for 30 seconds more. This extra time helps “whip” or “cream” the tahini 2.Add the olive oil, minced garlic, cumin, and a 1/2 teaspoon of salt to the whipped tahini and lemon juice. Process for 30 seconds, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl then process another 30 seconds or until well blended. Open, drain, and rinse the chickpeas. Add half of the chickpeas to the food processor and process for 1 minute. Scrape sides and bottom of the bowl, then add remaining chickpeas and process until thick and quite smooth; 1 to 2 minutes.ini, making the hummus smooth and creamy. 3.Most likely the hummus will be too thick or still have tiny bits of chickpea. To fix this, with the food processor turned on, slowly add 2 to 3 tablespoons of water until you reach the perfect consistency. 4.Taste for salt and adjust as needed. Serve hummus with a drizzle of olive oil and dash of paprika. Store homemade hummus in an airtight container and refrigerate up to one week. We have amped this dish up with small diced lamb or beef. Garlic, Jalapeno, onion, pine nuts and butter Medium heat in a saute pan melt 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter and Lightly Saute’ ¼ cup of diced Spanish onion. You want achieve a medium browned onion. Add 1 cup of diced Lamb or beef. Crank up the heat and toss the meat with a spatula while sliding the pan back and forth for 3 minutes add 1 tablespoon of pine nuts and 6 thin slices of jalapeno. Once the Jalapeno wilts remove from the heat and spoon all ingredients over the hummus and serve with fresh pita.
RECIPES
Eater

It’s Chef Skip’s Fish Fry — and Everyone’s Invited

When the cashier hands Christopher Skipper a customer’s order on a sheet of paper, he doesn’t call on a member of his staff to complete the request. Instead, the Virginia Beach native grins ear-to-ear and gets to work. In less than 10 minutes, he’s prepared to-go boxes of fried seafood, wings, or salmon bites from the latest location of Chef Skip, a modest carryout kitchen near Howard University’s campus. Each box comes with a signature purple flower and a side of his creamy, sweet secret sauce. Skipper watches in delight when customers decide to tuck into hot filets, well-seasoned shrimp, or crabcakes from the comfort of their cars, knowing that freshness won’t be guaranteed if they’re consumed even half an hour after they leave.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Seasonings#Food Drink#Chef
WTVR-TV

Chef Andre Smith’s Taco Salad

RICHMOND, Va. -- Who’s ready for this fun twist on tacos? Chef Andre Smith, Director of Dining Services at Commonwealth Senior Living joins us to share his recipe for Taco Salad featuring microgreens from Babylon Microfarm. For more information, visit the Commonwealth Senior Living and Babylon Microfarm websites. Serves: 4...
RICHMOND, VA
providenceonline.com

Chef Eli Dunn’s Second Act

Growing up, Dunn’s clan assembled at his grandmother’s beach house in Groton Long Point, her table groaning under the weight of food for the 30 or 40 people who gathered. The smorgasbord of styles, tastes, and abilities makes the holiday fun, not to mention less stressful. “Thanksgiving was a communal harvest celebration. Everyone took part. Somewhere we’ve forgotten about the community aspect.”
FOOD & DRINKS
Cheboygan Tribune

Pastor's Corner: Microwave vs. the crockpot

Time is precious. Our schedules are full, little time to add anything else. The microwave is used so little time as possible is used in preparation of our meals. Everything is run, run, run, but at what cost. The same can be said about our Christian lives. The time we...
RELIGION
News 12

Chef's Quick Tips: Mexi steak bowl

This week, Michelle Walrath, co-founder of Organic Krush, shows Tina Redwine how to make Mexi steak bowls. 4 oz grilled steak- 1/ 2 c pineapple-- (*tip the bromein in pineapple helps break down the heavy protein of steak.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
myneworleans.com

Tujague’s Announces New Chefs & New Eats

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans’ second oldest restaurant, Tujague’s, has been serving up classic Creole cuisine since 1856 and continuously operating for 165 years in the French Quarter. Now, in its new home at 429 Decatur, Tujague’s is thrilled to announce the appointment of two new Chefs, along with an array of new dishes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
News 12

Chef's Quick Tip: Cauliflower rice

This week, Michelle Walrath, co-founder of Organic Krush, shows Tina Redwine how to make cauliflower rice. 1 TBS olive oil, one head cauliflower, shredded carrots, shredded cabbage, shredded broccoli (packaged bag from grocery store?
RECIPES
departures.com

A Chef’s Favorite City to Food Shop

Highly subjective takes on life’s most interesting experiences. My most surreal travel experience was Mumbai, India. The city was electric, full of life and amazing food. I couldn’t believe the endless amount of flavor combinations that were so new to me. Where’s the best food shopping in the world?. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
bransontrilakesnews.com

Tim’s Christmas Tree Corner

Now through Christmas, I will be selecting a Christmas tree or Christmas display to feature in each edition of our newspaper. The Christmas tree has always been one of my favorite parts of the Christmas season and honestly this is something I’ve wanted to include in our paper for a while now.
BRANSON, MO
mcheraldonline.com

The Chef is Back: The Bistro's Chef Ken Has Returned

Kenneth A. Feathers II is back at the Bistro. Chef Feathers brings his unique touch to the menu at the Bistro at the Village Green at 403 Village Way in Martinsburg. His food and presentation are delicious and appealing. From cranberry chicken wraps to full meals, you will not be disappointed.
MARTINSBURG, PA
nbc15.com

Taste of the Holidays With Madison’s Chefs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holidays are a time to get together with family and friends, and often involves sharing food around a table. BRAVA Magazine’s Editorial Director Shayna Mace shares five Madison-area food and beverage industry professionals about their favorite dishes to serve during the holidays. They also provided the recipes that can be found in the latest issue of BRAVA Magazine, by clicking here.
MADISON, WI
WWL

Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Stromboli

NEW ORLEANS — Stromboli. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Roll out the pizza dough into a large rectangle for stromboli, or two large circles if you are making calzones. Place a thin layer of sauce over the dough, leaving the edges free of sauce so they'll seal right. Put toppings...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
naplesillustrated.com

Chef’s Night Out at St. Matthew’s House

LuLu’s Kitchen at St. Matthew’s House will host a Chef’s Night Out four-course dinner on Thursday, November 18, featuring the talents of LuLu’s Executive Chef Joe Marosek and his culinary team. The dinner will be held in the expansive café at LuLu’s Kitchen (2125 Airport Road South) beginning at 6...
RESTAURANTS
Quad-Cities Times

Moline's Watermark Corners opens bar for shoppers

Watermark Corners is offering customers an opportunity to sip on a drink while perusing gifts with a new, in-store bar, opened just in time for the holiday shopping season. The Corner Bar will have its grand opening 4 p.m. Thursday inside the Moline store, 1500 River Drive. Watermark Corners co-owner Amy Trimble said the goal is to create a fun and casual atmosphere that anyone can enjoy, whether they're shopping or just stopping by for a drink.
MOLINE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy