Kids’ Turn Arrives for COVID-19 Shots

 7 days ago

WASHINGTON – Schoolchildren take the spotlight this week as the U.S. enters a new phase in COVID-19 vaccination aimed at curbing...

shorelinemedia.net

Kids receive COVID-19 vaccine shots in Harlem

Health care workers vaccinated children against COVID-19 Thursday morning at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem on the first day the shots are available for children ages 5 to 11 years old. (Nov. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
PUBLIC HEALTH
okcfox.com

Cherokee Nation launches COVID-19 shots for kids

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KTUL) — "Some type of chocolate, with caramel and chocolate topping candy," said Mattie Nimmo. That is the type of ice cream that the 7-year-old will be getting after receiving her COVID-19 shot, an incentive and reward for braving the needle. "I’m excited that they're getting the shot,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
State
Washington State
WRAL

COVID-19 kid vaccines arrive at Health Park Pharmacy in Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. COVID-19 kid vaccines arrive at Health Park Pharmacy in Raleigh. With CDC approval expected to happen tonight, vaccinations could begin tomorrow. Amanda Lamb is at...
RALEIGH, NC
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
