Happy Birthday Marine Corps

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Wednesday is the United States Marine Corps’ birthday. The Marines were formed 246 years ago in a bar in Philadelphia. Marines old and young across the U.S. are celebrating their special day, including a 103-year-old Marine from Greensburg. KDKA’s resident Marine Ross Guidotti spent some time with Madeline Buchek, whose service in World War II helped pave the way for future female Marines. Although it’s been 78 years, Buchek says her memories of her time as a Marine are as vivid as ever. It doesn’t matter how old they are, every Marine remembers the moment they decided to enlist,...

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO