CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Happy Birthday Marine Corps

dickinsonnewstimes.com
 8 days ago

The United States Marine Corps flag will fly alongside the American Flag at the Veterans of...

www.dickinsonnewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
aerotechnews.com

Medal of Honor Monday: U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gregory “Pappy” Boyington

If you’re a Marine Corps aviator, you’ve likely heard tales of Col. Gregory “Pappy” Boyington, one of the service’s greatest pilots. Boyington’s exploits during World War II became so famous that they were made into a TV show. But behind the scenes, his leadership vastly helped the Allies in the...
MILITARY
thefocus.news

What's the meaning of oorah chant as US Marines mark 246th birthday?

10 November 2021 marks the 246th anniversary of the US Marine Corps so expect to see the word oorah thrown about and, if you’re not sure what the meaning is, we’re here to explain. Created in Philadelphia’s Tun Tavern in 1775, Captain Samuel Nicholas rallied up “a few good men”...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#The Week Of#Log In#Birthday Marine Corps#United States#Continental Congress#The Continental Marines
CBS Pittsburgh

103-Year-Old World War II Veteran Celebrates Marine Corps’ Birthday In Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Wednesday is the United States Marine Corps’ birthday. The Marines were formed 246 years ago in a bar in Philadelphia. Marines old and young across the U.S. are celebrating their special day, including a 103-year-old Marine from Greensburg. KDKA’s resident Marine Ross Guidotti spent some time with Madeline Buchek, whose service in World War II helped pave the way for future female Marines. Although it’s been 78 years, Buchek says her memories of her time as a Marine are as vivid as ever. It doesn’t matter how old they are, every Marine remembers the moment they decided to enlist,...
GREENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gofund.me for Marine Corps Veteran

I am trying to raise money to buy my ex-husband a car. He is a Marine Corps veteran and so am I. We served in the Corps together and did a deployment in Iraq together in 2004-2005. Please share my gofund.me page if you can. I would really, really love...
CHARITIES
gilaherald.com

Iwo Jima Marines names were finally corrected

This story is about the iconic statue of U.S. Marines planting the American flag on top of Mt. Suribachi on the island of Iwo Jima in the Pacific Theater of World War II. The statue is modeled from a photo of that action. It was taken by Associated Press photographer...
MILITARY
defense.gov

TV Entertainer Ed McMahon Served in the Marine Corps During 3 Wars

Ed McMahon is best known as Johnny Carson's sidekick on TV's "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," from 1962 to 1992. He always opened the show with his signature introduction: "Heeere's Johnny!" McMahon also hosted the popular TV show "Star Search" from 1983 to 1995. Less known to his legion...
MILITARY
CBS Denver

‘Thrill Of My Life’: WWII Colorado Veteran Don ‘Whip’ Whipple Witnessed Flag Raising On Iwo Jima

(CBS4) – The raising of the flag on Iwo Jima is considered one of the most iconic images from World War II. A 96-year old former Marine in Westminster spent 36 days on the island and witnessed that historic moment. View of members of the United States Marine Corps 5th Division as they raise an American flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima, February 23, 1945. (credit: Joe Rosenthal/Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Don “Whip” Whipple grew up on a farm in Kansas but knew he wanted to serve in the military. With his parents’ permission, he...
COLORADO STATE
Moon Walker

One of America's Biggest War Heroes

In 1965 Roy Benavidez stepped on a land mine during a patrol in Vietnam and was evacuated to the United States. Doctors at the time said he would never walk again and began preparing his medical discharge papers.
Telegraph

Serving soldiers will not carry Dennis Hutchings’ coffin, says MoD

The Ministry of Defence has said that serving soldiers will not carry the coffin of Dennis Hutchings, the veteran who died part way through his controversial trial over a fatal shooting during the Troubles. The decision has deeply upset the family of Hutchings, whose funeral will now take place according...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

5 SEAL vets running for Congress go on live TV together to demand accountability for 400+ Americans left in Afghanistan

Five U.S. Navy SEAL veterans, who are all Republican Congressional candidates in the 2022 mid-term elections, joined together on live television this week to call for accountability for the U.S. citizens still left in Afghanistan two months after the U.S. military concluded its civilian evacuation efforts and left the country.
MILITARY
Ken Kayse

The Lies of a Combat Soldier in Vietnam

When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy