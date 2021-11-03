High school sweethearts celebrate 75th anniversary

On Wednesday, October 6th, Hicksville High School proudly announced their Top 10 students in the Class of 2022. Mr. Ray Williams and Mr. Tim Sweeny briefly spoke with the students receiving this top honor. Students were reminded by Mr. Williams “it does not matter where you placed in the Top 10; rather, you should celebrate all your collective hard work and accomplishments over these past four years, which allowed you to achieve one of the Top 10 grade-point averages in your graduating class”. Furthermore, Mr. Williams proudly shared, “You are all young thinkers that will be very successful in life, and you represent your families and our high school well”. Mr. Sweeny echoed the message that “everyone should be rejoicing regarding your accomplishments.” Then, Mr. Williams presented the Top 10 students with their transcripts and overall grade-point averages.

HICKSVILLE, OH