CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

High school sweethearts celebrate 75th anniversary

dickinsonnewstimes.com
 8 days ago

Delores (Longhofer) and Alfred Schmidt met in their sophomore year at the former Dickinson County Community...

www.dickinsonnewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
midislandtimes.com

Hicksville High School celebrates its Top Ten

On Wednesday, October 6th, Hicksville High School proudly announced their Top 10 students in the Class of 2022. Mr. Ray Williams and Mr. Tim Sweeny briefly spoke with the students receiving this top honor. Students were reminded by Mr. Williams “it does not matter where you placed in the Top 10; rather, you should celebrate all your collective hard work and accomplishments over these past four years, which allowed you to achieve one of the Top 10 grade-point averages in your graduating class”. Furthermore, Mr. Williams proudly shared, “You are all young thinkers that will be very successful in life, and you represent your families and our high school well”. Mr. Sweeny echoed the message that “everyone should be rejoicing regarding your accomplishments.” Then, Mr. Williams presented the Top 10 students with their transcripts and overall grade-point averages.
HICKSVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Anniversary#Local News#Sophomore Year
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown Middle/High School celebrates new auditorium

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown Middle/High School held a dedication ceremony Friday for its new auditorium. Jason Ward, Principal of Williamstown Middle/High School, welcomed the audience with a short speech before introducing the band. “Our school and community appreciates all the hard work that has been put into this process to make...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
dickinsonnewstimes.com

This solemn occasion—Veteran’s Day

According to the website va.gov, the 1968 Uniform Holiday Law relegated federal holidays to Mondays. This was done so that federal employees would have three-day weekends for each of the commemorated days. Veteran’s Day was included in the list of official Monday Holidays. It seems people were pleased to have ...
POLITICS
Lowell Sun

Missing my high school sweetheart — 50 years later

DEAR ANNIE: More than 65 years ago, my mother was a military wife, a German “war bride” and an orphan from the war. This means that I had no grandparents on my mother’s side of the family. So, we always went to my father’s parents’ house on Christmas Day, but...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Journal

Vineland High School’s Marching Band celebrates 90th anniversary

VINELAND – Vineland High School’s Marching Band, founded in 1931, is celebrating its 90th anniversary. The band’s competition season is off to a great start. The band’s tradition of excellence was recognized as it captured first place in its division in the first two competition appearances at Millville as well as Clayton, most recently scoring 82.9 percent.
VINELAND, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WMDT.com

Webfooters celebrate 40th anniversary

DELAWARE – The First State Webfooters celebrated their 40th anniversary on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting. Chamber members and friends joined together to celebrate 40 years of providing fun, fitness, and friendship by offering special events and free programs. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy