Relationship Advice

22 year marriage to city comes to end

dickinsonnewstimes.com
 8 days ago

When Paul Froelich looks back over the past 22 years and four months he sees two...

www.dickinsonnewstimes.com

northscottpress.com

Rathjens to celebrate 50 years of marriage with party

Gene and Judy Rathjen of Wilton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a party on Nov. 20. All friends and relatives are invited to call starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Walcott Legion. Judy Haulk and Gene Rathjen were married Nov. 27, 1971. Mr. Rathjen retired from Kent Feeds...
WILTON, IA
Ponca City News

Couple celebrates 60 years of marriage and 80th birthday

Bob and Bessie Ratliff celebrated their 80th birthday and 60th wedding anniversary with family on October 24, 2021. You could say it was love at first sight since they spent time together in the same hospital room after being born. Bessie was the 1960 Cherokee Strip (101) Rodeo Queen and 1960-61 Cavalcade Rodeo Queen. Bob attended NOC in Tonkawa and was on the Livestock Judging Team. Bob and…
Schiffo

After Marriage: Stop the Bad Relationship Before It Ends You

We've all been in a poor relationship at some point in our lives. Physical violence, verbal abuse, infidelity, lack of support and trust, and lack of communication are just a few of the issues that may arise in a bad relationship. We have to ask ourselves why we put up with the turbulence in our relationships.
kidsinthehouse.com

Useful Pieces Of Advice On How To Responsibly End Your Marriage

People agree that no one is ever entirely ready to end a marriage; it’s quite a stressful and intense situation, burdening you with insecurities and uncertainties. Relationships are difficult to protect from hardships and life’s turbulences but that doesn’t mean that all marriages are bound to fail. There are many couples, of course, who share a happy and enjoyable life together. However, when things get ugly in a marriage, it’s wise to try to end it in the calmest and most responsible way you could.
texasmetronews.com

ASK ALMA: Our sister didn’t tell us our father had died

I have a terrible problem concerning my dad. My mother and father were married for more than 50 years and had four children – three girls and a son – all now grown. We all work full-time jobs and live in different states. Only one – a sister – lives near my parents. She is not married and has no children. I recently called to wish my father a happy birthday, and my sister informed me that he was dead. She said she and my mother had him cremated and held a closed ceremony. She said that if the rest of us had called to check on him more frequently we would have known. We are all shocked, and some have vowed to never speak to her again. My dad had been sick for a while, and I know she felt that we all should have done more to help him and my mom. Still, she had no right not to tell us about his death. Neither did my mother, but she’s old and suffering with mild dementia. What should I do?
The Post and Courier

ANNIVERSARY: Schultzes celebrate 65 years of marriage

Harry and Barbara Schultz of Aiken celebrated their 65th anniversary on Nov. 3, 2021. They were married Nov. 3, 1956. They have three children and four grandchildren. Their children are Rose S. Marshall, sons Harry Logan Marshall and the late Will Marshall; Harry Bruce Schultz; and Penny Schultz Stanford and Gregory Stanford and children Joshua Lowe and Barbara Taylor Lowe.
AIKEN, SC
Kelly E.

What makes a 50-year-marriage work?

Couple married for 53 yearsPhoto by Renate Vanaga on Unsplash. They’re the only couple on the dance floor in front of the band, but from the smiles on their faces, it’s obvious they don’t mind.
miamivalleytoday.com

Polings celebrate 50 years of marriage

TROY — Ron and Diana (Schoener) Poling of Troy recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. Ron and Diana were married on Sept. 18, 1971 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. They celebrated their anniversary this past Aug. 7, when their children and grandchildren blessed them with an Open House...
Daily Jeffersonian

Pearsons celebrate 50 years of marriage

Dean and Linda Pearson of Batesville will celebrate 50 years of marriage with an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 20, at the Batesville United Methodist Church. They were united in marriage by the Rev. Alan Teters, at the Batesville church. Dean is the son of the late...
