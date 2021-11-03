CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenorland closes $5.2 million strategic investment by Sumitomo

Cover picture for the articleKenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) (“Kenorland” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of a $5.2 million strategic investment (the “Financing”) by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (“Sumitomo”). Sumitomo subscribed for and purchased 5,211,945 common shares at a price of $1.00 per share...

