Kenorland closes $5.2 million strategic investment by Sumitomo

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has executed a formal option agreement (subject to regulatory approval) with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:”EPL”) whereby Aben holds the exclusive right to earn a 100% interest, less 2% Net Production Royalty (“NPR”) in the road-accessible Slocan Graphite Project located 34km northwest of Castlegar, British Columbia (the “Agreement”). Under terms of the Agreement, Aben must complete $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures, issue 850,000 common shares and make $150,000 in cash payments to Eagle Plains over a three year period. In addition, if at any time Aben or its successors report a resource of greater than 10Mt for tenures comprising the property, EPL will receive a one-time “Success Fee” of 500,000 Aben shares.

