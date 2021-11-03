This 12-outlet Anker power strip and surge protector is just $19 right now

Power your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 Series with the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo). Loaded with power, this 5,000 mAh wireless battery provides 17 hours of extended use to your smartphone, all while fitting in the palm of your hand. Furthermore, the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) consists of 2-way charging with USB-C input and output ports. So you can power this portable charger or any compatible USB-C device. Moreover, this gadget holds your smartphone in place and combines a kickstand that unfolds and functions as a stand. Therefore, you can conveniently watch videos and scroll through your phone as it charges. Equipped with MultiProtect technology, it provides advanced safety features like temperature control, overload protection, and more. Finally, it’s available in 5 stunning colors to match your phone and your style.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO