This 12-outlet Anker power strip and surge protector is just $19 right now

By Ian Paul
PCWorld
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing that desktop PCs and complex home theater set-ups have taught us, it’s that you can always use more outlets. Today, you can take that axiom to the max with this deal on a 12-outlet power strip and surge protector for $19 with the checkout code ANKERA9191L. That’s...

