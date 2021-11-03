Death toll rises to 21 in Nigerian building site collapse

A former US Marine imprisoned in Russia has reportedly begun a hunger strike amid calls for his release from a facility 310 miles from Moscow, his family have said.Trevor Reed, 29, is said to have been on hunger strike since last Thursday, more than two years after he was arrested by Moscow police.Russian authorities allege that Mr Reed was being escorted to a police station when he elbowed the driver of the police vehicle, causing it to swerve.He had been on his way home from a party and was drunk at the time, although Russian authorities have so far...

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO