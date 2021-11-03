CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US service sector expands at record pace in October

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The rate of expansion in the U.S. services sector,...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

U.S. consumer prices soar amid highest inflation rate since 1990

A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the Labor Department said Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
Derrick

UK economic growth held back by supply chain problems

LONDON (AP) — The British economy slowed down during the third quarter of the year as widespread supply chain problems hobbled the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed Thursday. The Office for National Statistics said the economy grew by 1.3% between July and September from the previous three-month...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan's October service sector sentiment at highest in nearly 8 years

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment index in October rose to its highest level in nearly eight years after state-of-emergency curbs were eased last month and new COVID-19 cases slid. The economy watchers' index advanced 13.4 points to 55.5 in October, the highest level since January 2014,...
RETAIL
Financial World

Tempe’s ISM says US Services Sector jumps to record; private payrolls beat estimate

On Wednesday, Institute for Supply Management (ISM), the Tempe, Arizona-based world’s oldest and largest supply management association having had more than 50,000 member entities, said that its index for US Services Sector Index had soared to a record in October, as a sharp decline in delta cases had ramped up demands across the board, though, businesses were still grappling with a lingering supply chain disruption alongside a blistering build-up in price pressure.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Industries#Service Sector#Ap#Americans
13newsnow.com

October adds 571K jobs in the private sector

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is no shortage of job openings. According to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday, from September to October, the private sector added 571,000 jobs. About a third of those jobs are in hospitality which includes restaurants, bars and hotels. Industry experts say this jump in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kitco.com

Gold price falls to new session low following record high in ISM service-sector data

(Kitco News) - Gold prices remains deep in negative territory falling to a new session low following stronger than expected activity in the U.S. service sector. Wednesday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing index showed a reading of 66.7% for October, up from September’s reading of 61.9%. The data were much more robust than expected, as consensus forecasts were calling for an unchanged reading.
BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. manufacturing sector slows moderately in October

U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in October as a measure of new orders dropped to a 16-month low. Factories continued to experience delays with deliveries of raw materials. The Institute for Supply Management said on Monday its index of national factory activity slipped to a reading of 60.8 last month from 61.1 in September.
BUSINESS
YourErie

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
verticalmag.com

Leonardo expands presence in U.S. HEMS sector

Estimated reading time 9 minutes, 2 seconds. At the Air Medical Transport Conference in Fort Worth, Texas, Leonardo announced a further expansion of its presence in the US emergency medical service (EMS) market with new contracts. These latest sales continue to grow the share of Leonardo helicopters in the North American EMS market, which now totals over 100 across a fleet of AW119s, AW109s, AW169s and AW139s. Globally, there are over 650 Leonardo search and rescue and emergency medical service helicopters saving lives every day in more than 50 countries. Contracts announced at AMTC include two further instrument flight rules (IFR) AW119Kxs single engine and one AW169 light intermediate helicopter for Life Link III and one AW169 for Intermountain Life Flight.
FORT WORTH, TX
WREG

Inflation jumps 6.2% in October, highest since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the […]
BUSINESS
WWLP

Rising costs: Inflation rate highest since 1990

A continued impact on your wallet, as new statistics released Wednesday showed consumer costs in the United States rose 6.2% in October versus the previous 12 months, the highest inflation rate Americans have faced since 1990.
BUSINESS
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
ECONOMY
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy