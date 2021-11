(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and other members of his administration departed for Europe on an international marketing and trade mission this week. From Nov. 7 through Nov. 12, the governor and his delegation will participate in 20 meetings in Belgium, Spain and Germany. The meetings will focus on foreign direct investment and include two business roundtables to encourage business leaders to consider Virginia as a location for future investments.

