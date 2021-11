Sergio Aguero has been admitted to a hospital for a cardiac exam amid experiencing chest pains during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw against Alaves. Barca’s first game in the post-Ronald Koeman era did not go as planned, but it could’ve been worse at the same time. The Blaugrana were held to a draw by Alaves at Camp Nou on Sunday. Barcelona has only won 1 game in their last five league outings—certainly, there are areas to improve on.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO