Lee filters launches Elements filter range in screwable circular form

The colder months of the year are on the horizon, and while you might be caught up enjoying the summer heat, it’s wise to start preparing for when the lower temperatures get here. Centralized-heating systems can often take longer to warm up the house than we’d like them to, and winter blankets are only really useful when you’re sitting still. An easy answer to these two potential issues is to invest in one of the best portable heaters. The best portable heaters can heat up the space around you without restricting your movement. Some models can also save energy and reduce...

