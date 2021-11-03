CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee filters launches Elements filter range in screwable circular form

By Alex Baker
DIY Photography
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK based filter company LEE Filters is producing their filters for the first time in a circular form, no longer needing to use a filter holder. Aimed at both stills and video shooters, the Elements range comprises neutral density filters called Big and Little Stoppers, a circular polarizer, and a variable...

www.diyphotography.net

SPY

Warm Any Room of the House with the Best Portable Heaters of 2021

The colder months of the year are on the horizon, and while you might be caught up enjoying the summer heat, it’s wise to start preparing for when the lower temperatures get here. Centralized-heating systems can often take longer to warm up the house than we’d like them to, and winter blankets are only really useful when you’re sitting still. An easy answer to these two potential issues is to invest in one of the best portable heaters. The best portable heaters can heat up the space around you without restricting your movement. Some models can also save energy and reduce...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Meike Launches Canon EF to RF Adapter with Drop-in Filters

Meike has announced the MK-EFTR-C Drop-in Filter Mount Adapter which allows for Canon EF and EF-S lenses to work with RF-mount cameras with aperture control and autofocus and image stabilization support along with the ability to use drop-in filters. The new adapter is compatible with all EF and EF-S lenses...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

How a New Generation of Menswear Designers Is Keeping Ancient Batik Prints Alive

For centuries, craftspeople from Southeast Asia to West Africa have used wax resist dyeing to create textile designs of stunning complexity and rich, durable color. To this day, traditional batik artists use hand-applied block prints and freehand drawing techniques that have been passed down over generations and yet allow for painterly flair and creativity, making every piece unique. In batik’s spiritual home of Indonesia, many designs have royal and aristocratic origins, and the fabrics continue to play a special role in ceremonial and national dress. But renewed interest in vintage and modern batik stretches far beyond, from collectors and aesthetes to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Synthtopia

Vector Synthesizer Updated With New Filter & Modulation Options

Developer Andre Sklenar let us know that the Vector Synth firmware has been updated, adding a new ladder filter, additional modulations and more. Described as ‘an experimental boutique synthesizer’, Vector Synth is available now with v2.6.6 firmware, and the v2.6.6 firmware update is also available for existing owners as a free download.
COMPUTERS
Tire Business

WIX upgrades ProTec oil filter; adds air filters

GASTONIA, N.C. — Mann+Hummel will introduce a re-engineered line of WIX ProTec filters in first quarter 2022. The new WIX ProTec oil filter features improved filtration media to allow for up to 10,000 miles of premium engine protection, the company said. The WIX ProTec brand has been extended to now...
CARS
Time

A Fine-Looking Filter

Amid growing concerns about airborne diseases and pollution, sales of home air purifiers are surging. But while high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters have been shown to reduce most bacteria and a bevy of fine airborne particles, there is at least one problem: “Most air purifiers look like refrigerators sitting in the corner,” says Grant Prigge, CEO and co-founder of Mila. So Prigge set out to make something that looks as good as it performs. His company’s eponymous purifier ($349) not only boasts sleek midcentury-modern aesthetics but also includes a slew of consumer-friendly features not found on competing models, including a radar detection system that senses when people are present and turns down the noise. Backed by Electrolux and Vulcan Capital, Mila also sells a subscription-based menu of filters (from $59) tailored to pet owners, home renovators, the allergy-prone and more. —Alison Van Houten.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Peloton’s New AI Strength Movement Tracker is Their Most Affordable Product Yet

Peloton, one of the biggest brands in the luxury at-home fitness category, announced a brand new product this morning: the Peloton Guide. It’s an AI-enabled fitness tracker designed to make strength workouts at home more effective and accessible for all skill levels. Unlike their other hardware products, the Peloton Bike and Peloton Tread, the Guide is a small camera that plugs into your TV that’s built with machine learning and smart camera capabilities to lead you through strength workouts with more instruction than ever before. It’s also way cheaper than any of Peloton’s other high-ticket fitness items, at a sticker price...
FITNESS
DIY Photography

Zhiyun announces the Crane M3 mirrorless camera gimbal with built-in LED light and a shotgun microphone

Zhiyun has today announced the latest iteration of their lightweight mirrorless gimbal, the Zhiyun Crane M3. Unlike its predecessors, the Crane M2 and the original Crane M, it comes with a new bright white colour scheme. It lets you easily swap camera batteries without having to rebalance, a built-in LED and you can even connect it up to an XLR microphone.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

The Irix 30mm lens makes Irix a serious competitor in the cine market

IRIX is a really impressive lens manufacturer that makes great lenses at affordable prices. Although they have been quiet for a while, after reviewing this lens, I can say that it was worth the wait. Today’s review goes over the IRIX 30 mm, their brand-new addition to their Cine lineup of lenses. It is a fascinating lens, to say the least, and there have been some improvements over previous generations that make the wait well worth it.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Lee’s new Elements filters series offer ‘quick and easy’ on/off action, use fluid mechanics for smooth, silent rotation

Filter and gels manufacture Lee Filters has introduced a new system of circular filters aimed at still and video shooters. The Elements system comprises Big and Little Stoppers, a circular polarizer and a pair of variable neutral density filters in sizes from 67mm to 82mm. This is the first time the company’s Big (10-stops) and Little Stopper (6-stops) filters have been available outside of a holder system, with circular screw threads to attach them directly to the lens.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

3 Neutral Density Filters Photographers Will Love

The neutral density filter is one of the handiest tools any photographer can have. They’re especially useful for landscape photographers, seascape shooters, and anyone who shoots in bright sunlight. They vary in quality and kits, but luckily we’ve reviewed a lot of them over the years. Take a look at this short roundup of some of the best Neutral Density filters we’ve used.
ELECTRONICS
CSS-Tricks

Building an Angular Data Grid With Filtering

Kendo UI makes it possible to go from a basic idea to a full-fledged app, thanks to a massive component library. We’re talking well over 100 components that are ready for you to drop into your app at will, whether it’s React, Angular or Vue you’re working in — they just work. That is because Kendo UI is actually a bundle of four JavaScript libraries, each built natively for their respective framework. But more than that, as we’ve covered before, the components are super themeable to the extent that you can make them whatever you want.
COMPUTERS
Popular Mechanics

The 8 Best Paintbrushes for Nearly Any Painting Project

A fresh coat of paint can reinvigorate a tired porch, add much-needed energy to a playroom, or even jazz up your kitchen cabinets. Best of all, these projects can usually be accomplished without professional help, as long as you use the proper equipment—most importantly, a reliable paintbrush. The correct brush for the job will not only help you to finish quickly, but will also leave a smooth, even finish on your work surface.
HOME & GARDEN
IndieWire

Audio-Technica, Sennheiser, and More Shotgun Microphones to Buy Online

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shotgun microphones are a convenient way to get quality sound without being too close to the audio source. These directional microphones are designed to capture recordings from long distances, but they’re not just for making movies. Shotgun microphones can be used for broadcasting, vlogging, podcasting, and other content creation that requires unidirectional sound capture. Whether you’re new to the world of shotgun microphones or consider...
CELL PHONES
DIY Photography

This is what bugs look like when they get ready to fly at 6,000fps

I follow quite a few YouTube channels. Some of them are purely for the visually stunning creations they post. Others are for the information they provide. Occasionally, though, you come across a channel that does both. That’s Ant Lab, the channel of Dr Adrian Smith at the Evolutionary Biology & Behavior Research Lab.
ANIMALS
Sourcing Journal

Polartec’s 2021 Apex Design Award Winners Mix Performance & Play

Each year, Polartec®, a Milliken & Company brand and premium provider of innovative and sustainable textile solutions, holds the Polartec Apex Design Awards, a platform which celebrates the science of fabric and the art of product design through the finest products made from Polartec fabric technologies. From hundreds of entries, 12 winning products are selected based on the skilled and creative uses of Polartec fabric. This year, the Polartec Apex Awards center on the importance of versatility and functionality for today’s consumer. Bringing this concept to life is a creative campaign with the theme “Mountain to Bar and Back Again.” Each...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The Best Space Heaters for Staying Cozy on Those Chilly Fall and Winter Evenings

The best way to prepare for chilly weather is by investing in one of the best space heaters. Sure to be a favorite addition to any household, these handy devices will help keep you cozy and warm, even on the coldest of nights. Of course, winter is the most obvious time for using these reliable home-heating devices, but it’s a good idea to keep one on hand the rest of the year, too, just in case the temperature unexpectedly drops, and you could use a little burst of heat. A space heater does precisely what the name suggests — it is...
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Panasonic adds the new Lumix S 35mm F1.8 to its L mount f/1.8 prime lineup

Panasonic has announced its new Lumix S 35mm F1.8 (S-S35) lens for L mount bodies, which includes Panasonic’s own S series cameras, as well as L mount bodies from Leica and Sigma’s fp and fp L cameras. It’s the fourth lens in Panasonic’s Lumix f/1.8 primes range, adding to the 24mm, 50mm and 85mm lenses in the lineup.
ELECTRONICS

