In a strange way, Jan Blachowicz can sympathize with the kind of peril facing Glover Teixeira ahead of their showdown at UFC 267. A few years ago before he became light heavyweight champion, Blachowicz had dropped four out of five fights and he was on the precipice of potentially losing his job with the promotion. Losing was no longer an option if Blachowicz wanted to continue his career with the UFC so he scratched and clawed his way back into the win column, which eventually built into the momentum that helped him win the 205-pound title.

