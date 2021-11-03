CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Frosty key tags are back at Wendy’s along with a daily free drink offer for National Adoption Month

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

November is National Adoption Month and Wendy’s is celebrating with its Frosty key tag that gives customers a free Jr. Frosty every day in 2022. Wendy’s also will have a deal on its app that...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

McDonald's and Popeyes Are Offering Free Food Right Now—Here's How to Get It

Two fast-food biggies are currently getting generous with free food. McDonald's will be showing appreciation for those raising America's future generations with a free breakfast giveaway. Anyone that works in a school, including teachers, administrators, and other school staff, will score a breakfast on the house if they head to their local McDonald's and show a work ID.
RESTAURANTS
947wls.com

Wendy’s Fry-Days mean free food on Fridays!

Last month, Wendy’s started a weekly deal that offered free food with a purchase of fries. Fry-Day’s at Wendy’s continues this month and it kicks off November with a free 10-piece order of Crispy or Spicy Nuggets. Thrillist has a full list of this month’s deals including a free Spicy...
RESTAURANTS
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Soft Drinks#Food Drink#National Adoption Month#Coca Cola
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Food Beast

Wendy’s Offering $1 Breakfast Biscuit Deal

Now through November 30, Wendy's is hooking us up for breakfast with a new $1 promotion for their Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit. Good morning, indeed. Simply head on over to your local Wendy's location to get either (or both, no judging here) for just a buck. You can also order the biscuits online or on the Wendy's app.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

McDonald's Replacement in Your Local Walmart is the Polar Opposite of Fast Food

McDonald's closed down the restaurant spaces it used to operate inside of Walmart stores over the last decade, and now a competitor is moving in to fill the gap. According to a report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press is buying up much of the real estate in Walmart stores. This new development in the fast-food brand wars has fans laughing.
FOOD & DRINKS
romper.com

Wendy’s Thanksgiving Hours Are Here If Your Kid Only Eats A Frosty & Fries

Did you burn the turkey? Opting for a non-traditional dinner? Or did your Thanksgiving lunch finally wear off and it’s 7 p.m. and your stomach is growling? No matter the reason, if you’re hoping for a Frosty and a hamburger at Wendy’s on Thanksgiving Day, all you need to do is hit the drive-thru line.
RESTAURANTS
WNCT

Dot’s Pretzels bought by Hershey

The Hershey Company announced today it is buying Dot’s Pretzels. Hershey says, Dot’s Pretzels are the fastest-growing U.S. pretzel brand and a perfect complement to Hershey’s growing salty snacking portfolio and would create an opportunity to reach new consumers. Created more than a decade ago in North Dakota by founder Dot Henke in her home kitchen, Dot’s Pretzels started […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
FOOD & DRINKS
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
118K+
Followers
51K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy