Braves' Jorge Soler: Named World Series MVP

Soler went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two strikeouts in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. Soler had come off the bench in each of the final two games of the NLCS against the Dodgers, but he served as the designated hitter and hit at the top of the order to begin the World Series. The 29-year-old hit a homer to lead off the game, his first home run of the postseason. He's a strong candidate to continue serving as the designated hitter at Minute Maid Park, but he'll likely have to share playing time in Atlanta's crowded outfield once the team returns to Truist Park.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO