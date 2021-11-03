CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Braves' Jorge Soler: Named World Series MVP

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Soler went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two runs, a walk and a strikeout in Tuesday's 7-0 win...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Former Brave says Max Fried has been tipping pitches this postseason

Max Fried has given rise to pitch-tipping speculation with his unsightly last couple of playoff outings. One former Atlanta Brave agrees with that notion. Retired outfielder Matt Diaz, who played with the Braves for seven seasons, said Tuesday on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio that Fried has been tipping his pitches throughout the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dansby Swanson has message for Braves about Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s impending free agency is not lost on his Atlanta Braves teammates, and one of them addressed that publicly during the team’s championship parade on Friday. The Braves’ parade culminated in a rally at Truist Park where numerous players spoke to the capacity crowd. Among them was shortstop Dansby...
MLB
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post will scare Braves fans

Free agent Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post sure sounded like goodbye to Atlanta Braves fans, even if it wasn’t. If this isn’t goodbye, then Freeman owes fans an explanation because…what the hell?. The greater likelihood is that Freeman is trying to thank Braves fans for a wonderful season, in which...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa has encouraging message for Astros fans

The Houston Astros were able to stave off elimination with a win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night, but the odds of them coming back and winning a championship remain extremely low. Carlos Correa has not lost hope. The Astros fell behind...
MLB
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
jimmycsays.com

A World Series worth paying attention to — and a happy Jorge Soler

Until this year, I hadn’t closely followed a World Series since the Royals won in 2015. But I got interested this year just by chance, when I decided to root for the St. Louis Cardinals in their one-game playoff with the Los Angeles Dodgers. I’ve always hated both the Cardinals...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Top 50 2021-22 MLB free agents (and where they'll land)

MLB Trade Rumors is proud to present our 16th annual top 50 free agents list! For the entire list of free agents, plus the ability to filter by signing status, position, signing team and qualifying offer status, check out our mobile-friendly free agent tracker here. MLBTR writers Steve Adams and...
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

One-time All-Star OF Adam Duvall declines mutual option with Braves

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall declined his half of his $7M mutual option, reports Craig Mish of SportsGrid and the Miami Herald (via Twitter). He’ll receive a $3M buyout. However, because Duvall has fewer than six years of major league service time, he’ll remain with the Braves as an arbitration-eligible player — should they wish to tender him a contract. MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz projects a $9.1M salary for the veteran slugger.
MLB
Kansas City Star

Former Royals DH Jorge Soler makes World Series history with home run to open Game 1

In late July, Jorge Soler was batting under .200 with the Royals, who were headed for a sub-.500 season. So even Nostradamus would have been surprised to see him make World Series history less than three months later with Atlanta. Soler led off Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night in Houston and clubbed a home run.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Jorge Soler: Blasts leadoff home run

Soler went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two strikeouts in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. Soler had come off the bench in each of the final two games of the NLCS against the Dodgers, but he served as the designated hitter and hit at the top of the order to begin the World Series. The 29-year-old hit a homer to lead off the game, his first home run of the postseason. He's a strong candidate to continue serving as the designated hitter at Minute Maid Park, but he'll likely have to share playing time in Atlanta's crowded outfield once the team returns to Truist Park.
MLB

