Sample logged three receptions for 36 yards on three targets Sunday in the Bengals' 41-16 loss to the Browns. After falling behind by two touchdowns at halftime and by 24 points after three quarters, the Bengals were forced to abandon the run. As a result, Sample and fellow tight end C.J. Uzomah (five targets) had fewer blocking responsibilities and were more involved as route runners than usual. The four targets were a season-high total for Sample, who hadn't drawn a look in the passing game in either of the Bengals' prior two contests.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO