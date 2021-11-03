CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds Explains Why He’s Taking a Break From Acting

By Matt Singer
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last month, Ryan Reynolds announced via an Instagram post that he was taking “a little sabbatical” from acting following his work on the upcoming Apple Original film Spirited. “That’s a wrap for me on Spirited,” Reynolds wrote. “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss...

kffm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds explains how he ‘wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars’ on new film Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds has explained how he “wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars” on new film Red Notice.The streaming service’s new release, which has a limited run in cinemas from today (5 November), stars Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. It is reportedly its most expensive film to date, with a budget of $200m (£144.6m).Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice follows an Interpol agent who attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.According to Gadot, Reynolds would often make his co-stars laugh so much that they ended up ruining loads of takes.“We broke so many takes,”...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Sorry, Deadpool Fans: Ryan Reynolds Wraps On Movie With Will Ferrell, Reveals Why Now Is The Perfect Time To Take An Acting Break

Most would probably agree that Ryan Reynolds is one of the busiest stars in all of Hollywood. So far, the actor has already seen the release of two films, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and Free Guy, and he’s currently awaiting the release of his venture, Netflix’s Red Notice. Recently, he wrapped his upcoming holiday comedy, Spirited, in which he stars alongside Will Ferrell, and is currently overseeing work on Deadpool 3. If you’re of the belief that his next priority is shooting the Marvel flick, then you’d sadly be mistaken. It looks like Reynolds is planning to take a break and has explained his reasoning for doing so.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Variety

‘Red Notice’ Review: Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot Compete in an Elaborate Easter Egg Hunt

Lifting its title from Interpol’s most-wanted list, “Dodgeball” director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s twisty treasure-hunt lark “Red Notice” blurs the lines between good guys and bad guys, and instead focuses on which of two notorious art thieves is better at breaking the law: sarcastic master forger Nolan Booth (a reliably whiny Ryan Reynolds) or his upscale nemesis, known only as “the Bishop” (a more wine-and-diney Gal Gadot). Their goal is to collect three ornamental orbs — worth some $300 million, but only as a set — originally gifted from Anthony to Cleopatra, then scattered to the corners of the globe. While Booth...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Will Ryan Reynolds’ Break Delay Deadpool 3 Further?

Ryan Reynolds is taking a break. Speaking with THR, Reynolds revealed that he is “trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them” after recently completing work on a holiday season film called Spirited with Will Ferrell for Apple TV+ (Reynolds is married to actress Blake Lively, with whom he has three daughters).
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Red Notice’ Premiere: Dwayne Johnson Boasts “This is the Biggest Event Netflix Has Ever Had”

With street closures, multiple security checkpoints, fan-filled bleachers and Ted Sarandos bobbing his head to beats from a nearby DJ all within the L.A. Live event complex, Wednesday night’s world premiere for Netflix’s Red Notice delivered a scene reminiscent of a major Hollywood award show like the Emmys. Or, you know, that other one. “This is the biggest carpet I have been to since the Oscars,” Gal Gadot told The Hollywood Reporter as she surveyed the upgraded surroundings designed to celebrate the reveal of the Rawson Marshall Thurber heist film that pairs her with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. “The Oscars...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Apple Original#The Adam Project
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Says Paul Rudd Has Contract With Satan, Describes Bizarre Ant-Man Sequel

Ryan Reynolds decided to get some jokes in about Paul Rudd's youthful appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Deadpool star made a surprise appearance for Will Farrell and joked that his fellow MCU actor had a contract with Satan in order to maintain his youth. (Mephisto confirmed.) His appearance on the late-night show was in service of The Shrink Next Door on AppleTV+. But, it seems like Reynolds had some theories on how it's secretly an Ant-Man sequel. The Red Notice actor clearly knows that isn't the case. However, the crowd and Fallon could not get enough of his rapid-fire humor while he sat in the chair discussing a man who he enjoys working with a lot. Recently, Rudd was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine, and the entire Internet cheered their approval. The Ant-Man star has been a favorite with audiences for a while now. This is just the cherry on top of the sundae. Check out what Reynolds had to say down below:
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds Admits He Can’t Wait For ‘Quality Time’ With Blake Lively & 3 Kids During Acting Break

The ‘Deadpool’ star told HollywoodLife that he’s looking forward to relaxing during the holiday season at the premiere of his new movie ‘Red Notice.’. There’s nothing better than taking the holidays to relax and spend time with family! Ryan Reynolds plans to do just that! The 45-year-old actor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was looking forward to spending time with his wife Blake Lively, 34, and their three kids James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, at the premiere of his new movie Red Notice. He said that quality time was his chief concern, when deciding to take a break.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Ryan Reynolds on ‘Red Notice’ and How ‘The Adam Project’ is One of the Most Personal Movies He’s Ever Made

With writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice starting to stream tomorrow, I recently spoke to Ryan Reynolds about making the huge Netflix movie. During the interview, Reynolds talked about what it’s really like filming a big action sequence in a movie like the mine shaft sequence in Red Notice, how Aviation Gin (his liquor company) ended up in the film, what’s the first thing someone should watch if they’ve never seen anything he’s done, and his reaction when Green Lantern suddenly surged into the top ten on Netflix. In addition, he talks about why his upcoming Netflix movie, The Adam Project, is one of the most personal movies he’s ever made. If you’re not familiar with the film, it’s an original time travel adventure story about a man who travels back in time to get help from his younger self to confront their late father.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Red Notice: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why It's Easy to Steal From Hugh Jackman

In Netflix's Red Notice, Ryan Reynolds plays Nolan Booth, one of the best art thieves on the entire planet. He does his best throughout the film to outwit a federal agent (Dwayne Johnson) and rival art thief (Gal Gadot). Reynolds isn't much of a thief in real life, but if he were to have to resort to a life of crime, he knows which of his friends he'd target, and which ones he'd avoid. It should come as no surprise that the person in Reynolds' life who he believes would be easiest to steal from is none other than his good friend and social media nemesis, Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
Marconews.com

'America's Got Talent' shuts down production following contestant Jonathan Goodwin's failed stunt

"America's Got Talent: Extreme" is pausing production after stuntman and contestant Jonathan Goodwin was hospitalized after suffering injuries from a daredevil stunt. During Thursday's rehearsal for the "America's Got Talent" spin-off, an accident occurred while Goodwin performed his act, an "America's Got Talent" spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY Friday. Goodwin is continuing to receive medical care after being immediately hospitalized following the accident.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
CELEBRITIES
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy