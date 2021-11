PALM BEACH, Fla. – Hydrobuilder Holdings has announced plans for a 45,000-square-foot retail and commercial warehouse location in Tulsa. Hydrobuilder Holdings has evolved and grown from Hydrobuilder.com, an online retailer of hydroponics and horticultural supplies to include GreenCoast Hydroponics and Elevated Equipment Supply, full-service equipment and supplies provider for the commercial cultivation and specialty agriculture industries. Recently, it also acquired Way to Grow, a Colorado-based retailer of aeroponic, hydroponic, and greenhouse products as well as Home Grown Ventures (HGV) Nutrients, a Washington state-based manufacturer and distributor of a proprietary water-soluble nutrients used for commercial agriculture.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO