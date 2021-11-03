CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhammad Abbasi, MD

New Jersey Monthly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Muhammad Abbasi and Dr. Jason Levitz take great pride in offering compassionate care in a warm environment for patients going through all stages of cancer and blood disorders. We are able to maintain a small, intimate, and personalized experience for patients yet also provide all the levels...

njmonthly.com

Harvard Medical School

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines and Cancer

This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of medicine, biomedical research, medical education, and policy related to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the disease COVID-19. Individuals being treated for active cancer are at particularly high risk of severe disease and death from SARS-CoV-2 infection due to aberrant immune...
HARVARD, MA
Nature.com

IN MEMORIAM JosÃ© Miguel CaÃ±ive, MD

You have full access to this article via your institution. JosÃ© was born in La Habana, Cuba, on July 26, 1941. He left his native land shortly after Fidel Castro came to power and immigrated to Spain to study medicine. He received his medical degree from Complutense University in Madrid, Spain, in 1966. Next, he came to the United States for an internship in New York City and then went to Canada to do his psychiatric residency training at Mc Gill University that he started in 1972. Following completion of his residency, Jose worked briefly as a clinical psychiatrist in British Columbia and then went to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to join the University of New Mexico (UNM) Medical School in 1978. At UNM he went from Assistant to full Professor of Psychiatry and Neurosciences. He was director of the outpatient aftercare division at the UNM Mental Health Center where he gradually initiated his clinical research career. Following the urging of our common mentor, the late Vicente (Vic) Tuason, Jose next moved to the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center, Albuquerque New Mexico, where his research career fully blossomed. At the VA he became director of psychiatry research and led a most successful research operation until his retirement in 2019. At the VA, his research was at first focused on clinical psychopharmacology. He was Principal Investigator for several VA Cooperative Studies Program studies and participated in NIMH collaborative trials, such as the Clinical Antipsychotic Trials of Intervention Effectiveness (CATIE). Jose's research made important contributions to our understanding of schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorders. One of his unique research contributions was the systematic study of auditory processing in schizophrenia with magnetoencephalography (MEG) for which he received ongoing research support from NIH. Jose was an outstanding mentor, particularly for Hispanic psychiatrists, many of whom entered successful research careers.
SPAIN
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
Chris Tully
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

What Taking a COVID Booster Does to Your Body

In the last six weeks, FDA has granted emergency use authorization to COVID booster shots by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. An estimated 70 million people are in the groups eligible for a booster. If that includes you, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's what getting a COVID booster shot does to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
#Morristown Medical Center#Breast Cancer#Chemistry#Md
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People’s Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Wrong-size prosthetic implant accidentally inserted in patient

A wrong-size prosthetic implant was accidentally inserted in a patient during surgery, according to NHS reports. County NHS bosses say that the 'never event' – the health service term for preventable serious accidents – was reported in September but followed an operation that took place four months earlier. In a...
HEALTH
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOP

6 surprising signs you may have anxiety

Marla Genova had resigned herself to a career in dry cleaning. The then-teenager couldn’t imagine doing anything less isolating or mundane than what she did at that post-high school job: sitting at the dry cleaner’s, mostly alone, until the one time each day the clothes were delivered. “Basically, I just sat there,” says Genova, who’s now in her 40s and lives in Connecticut. “I could have seen myself sitting there forever.”
MENTAL HEALTH
KRDO News Channel 13

Dozens of employees terminated at Parkview Medical Center over vaccine mandate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than fifty employees at Parkview Medical Center were let go from the Pueblo hospital on Monday for not abiding by the state's COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers. A state emergency rule from the state's Board of Health mandates all Colorado healthcare workers be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by The post Dozens of employees terminated at Parkview Medical Center over vaccine mandate appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
ClickOnDetroit.com

Should you get screened for lung cancer? New recommendations released

More people die from lung cancer each year than from breast, colorectal and prostate cancer combined -- making lung cancer one of the most deadly cancers. There are new screening guidelines designed to detect lung cancers much earlier. As lung cancer awareness month begins, newly eligible Americans are being urged to get screened.
CANCER

