Muhammad Abbasi, MD

You have full access to this article via your institution. JosÃ© was born in La Habana, Cuba, on July 26, 1941. He left his native land shortly after Fidel Castro came to power and immigrated to Spain to study medicine. He received his medical degree from Complutense University in Madrid, Spain, in 1966. Next, he came to the United States for an internship in New York City and then went to Canada to do his psychiatric residency training at Mc Gill University that he started in 1972. Following completion of his residency, Jose worked briefly as a clinical psychiatrist in British Columbia and then went to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to join the University of New Mexico (UNM) Medical School in 1978. At UNM he went from Assistant to full Professor of Psychiatry and Neurosciences. He was director of the outpatient aftercare division at the UNM Mental Health Center where he gradually initiated his clinical research career. Following the urging of our common mentor, the late Vicente (Vic) Tuason, Jose next moved to the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center, Albuquerque New Mexico, where his research career fully blossomed. At the VA he became director of psychiatry research and led a most successful research operation until his retirement in 2019. At the VA, his research was at first focused on clinical psychopharmacology. He was Principal Investigator for several VA Cooperative Studies Program studies and participated in NIMH collaborative trials, such as the Clinical Antipsychotic Trials of Intervention Effectiveness (CATIE). Jose's research made important contributions to our understanding of schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorders. One of his unique research contributions was the systematic study of auditory processing in schizophrenia with magnetoencephalography (MEG) for which he received ongoing research support from NIH. Jose was an outstanding mentor, particularly for Hispanic psychiatrists, many of whom entered successful research careers.

