WWE Monday Night Raw coming to Indy

The WWE has released a bunch of its talent in 2021, and with less than two months left in the year, it appears the culling is still happening. A slew of talent reportedly received their release notices on November 4, and Monday Night Raw, SmackDown, and even NXT will see their rosters chopped following the departure of many notable superstars. Nia Jax, Eva Marie (who only just returned), Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, and others are seemingly out of the WWE following the latest round of firings.
