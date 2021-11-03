CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Monday Night Raw coming to Indy

Fox 59
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS– If you’re a fan of professional wrestling you’ll know his name....

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Video: What Happened With Paul Heyman After WWE SmackDown Went Off Air

Paul Heyman, the Special Counsel to “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, got involved in the action during the dark main event after Friday’s SmackDown. During the dark match featuring Reigns and The Usos against Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits, Heyman stepped into then ring as fans in attendance chanted “ECW!”
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Lacey Evans Issues Warning To WWE Roster After Giving Birth

Lacey Evans just celebrated the birth of her second child this week, but she’s already gearing up for her comeback. Evans was set for a RAW Women’s Title run prior to her forced hiatus from the ring. Baby #2 is here and just fine. Now Evans is issuing a warning to everyone who will be waiting for her to come back.
WWE
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Provides A Medical Update On Kofi Kingston

Sir Kofi's status for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown is in question. Last Friday night, King Xavier Woods defeated Jimmy Uso in a 'Bend the Knee Match.' The New Day member was victorious, but before Jimmy could kneel before the King, Xavier was hit with a Superman Punch by Roman Reigns. The Bloodline proceeded to beat up Woods and Kingston, specifically targeting Kofi's knee and making Woods watch. Roman told Xavier to show up next week and see what a real King looks like.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Woods
Wrestling World

WWE announces an unprecedented match for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently the main wrestler of not just Friday Night Smackdown but the entire WWE. The Tribal Chief has held the title for over a year, recently equaled the 434-day reign as WWE champion of CM Punk, and now has Brock Lesnar's most important statistic in his sights.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: WWE Releases 18 More Wrestlers

Here we go again. One of the biggest wrestling stories over the last year and a half has been the rapid fire releases from WWE. The company has released dozens and dozens of wrestlers in that time and it has become a scary time for wrestlers wondering about their future. We are at it again this week, as all kinds of wrestlers have been released from the company.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar’s Fiancé Arrested For Battery

Professional boxer and the fiancé of WWE’s Dana Brooke, Ulysses Diaz was arrested on battery charges in Miami-Dade county this week after striking a victim in the face and causing a large laceration. The report from WPLG Local 10 indicates that the victim posted about Diaz online. Diaz then showed...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Raw#Combat
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Popular Wrestling Star Has A Broken Leg

That’s bad timing. There are certain wrestlers who catch your attention for one way or another and it can be fascinating to see what they do every time. Some of these wrestlers have not gotten the most mainstream coverage and it makes things almost more interesting to keep them on the lower levels. Now one of those wrestlers has suffered some bad news and he will be missing some time.
WWE
insideradio.com

Randy Savage

Renda Broadcasting Jacksonville OM Randy Savage transfers to the company’s four-station Fort Meyers cluster. Savage succeeds VP/Programming Steve Granato, who recently returned to Pittsburgh, where he will program AC “Wish 99.7” WSHH in addition to remaining group PD for Renda’s 16 stations.
ENTERTAINMENT
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Star Appears On Game Show And Wins Big

I’ll take that bet. Wrestling is quite the good choice for television programming as wrestlers often make for great on-screen characters. They are often over the top and larger than life, or at least larger than most people around them. That allows for some entertaining moments, especially if you can get them out of the ring every now and then. That was the case again this week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WCW Star Judy Bagwell Passes Away

Former WCW personality Judy Bagwell has passed away at the age of 78. Judy’s son, former WCW/WWE star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, took to Twitter today to announce the passing of his mother. She passed away this past Friday, November 5, after a battle with dementia. “It is with a heavy...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

WWE superstar Randy Orton stops crowd from crushing child

(WTAJ) — WWE Superstar, and a father outside of the ring, Randy Orton was quick to help a child stuck between the crowd and guardrail when the company went to the United Kingdom on a recent tour. A video has been going around on social media showing Orton coming to the ring in Birmingham, England […]
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

One Of A Kind: Specific Reason For Eva Marie’s WWE Release

It’s another career. Wrestlers have had hit and miss success with acting. Every now and then you see someone become a star, but those are few and far between. What you might see more of is a wrestler having some minor success while still wrestling at the same time. That seemed to be the case with a current star, but then things took quite the turn for both sides.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star In Talks With Playboy

Fans have seen many of their favorite stars get released from WWE in recent months, and Chelsea Green happened to be one of the names who got cut back in April. Since then Chelsea Green has been busy building up her brand and her podcast, and she stated in the past that she hoped to work with Playboy. Now it seems that her wish is coming true as Chelsea Green noted on a recent episode of Green With Envy that she’s currently in talks with Playboy.
WWE
MMAWeekly.com

Miesha Tate shows off chiseled body leading up to Ketlen Vieira fight

Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returned to the octagon in July after five years away from competition defeating Marion Reneau by TKO. With the win, Tate quickly jumped back in the divisional rankings and booked her next fight against Ketlen Vieira and got back in the gym. Tate posted photos showing her physical transformation leading up to her return and continues to work on her strength and conditioning.
UFC
411mania.com

WWE Raw Segment Sparks Speculation Of Referencing Kevin Owens’ Contract Status

Tonight’s WWE Raw saw a segment setting up the main event, which fans are speculating included a reference to Kevin Owens’ contract status. During tonight’s show, Owens interrupted a segment between Big E. and Seth Rollins to set up a main event match between E. and Owens. The segment included Owens saying that he will continue to always keep fighting, whether it’s for three more months or three more years.
WWE
CinemaBlend

WWE Just Released Another Slew of Monday Night Raw And SmackDown Superstars

The WWE has released a bunch of its talent in 2021, and with less than two months left in the year, it appears the culling is still happening. A slew of talent reportedly received their release notices on November 4, and Monday Night Raw, SmackDown, and even NXT will see their rosters chopped following the departure of many notable superstars. Nia Jax, Eva Marie (who only just returned), Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, and others are seemingly out of the WWE following the latest round of firings.
WWE
PWMania

Kevin Owens Mentions WWE Contract Expiring On RAW?

There were a few interesting lines during Kevin Owens’ in-ring promo on tonight’s WWE RAW episode. Owens interrupted an in-ring segment with WWE Champion Big E and #1 contender Seth Rollins, which was done to set up tonight’s non-title main event between Owens and Big E. During the promo, Owens talked about how he gives it all in the ring, and while he can’t remember the last time it worked out for him, he will continue to give it his all, whether it’s for 3 more months or 3 more years.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy