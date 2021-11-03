Kerwin Frost Reveals How He Got Chief Keef in His Adidas Project

Co-Branded Private Label Popcorn Mix to be Featured at Kerwin's Kingdom During ComplexCon and Available for Purchase at Select 7-Eleven Stores in Los Angeles and New York City. November 05, 2021 // Franchising.com // IRVING, Texas - 7-Eleven, Inc., the biggest name in convenience retailing, and trendsetter Kerwin Frost are opening a pop-up 7-Eleven® store at the fifth-annual ComplexCon to unveil limited-edition Kerwin's Snack Party Mix Popcorn. Made with white chocolate popcorn, candied chocolate pieces, cinnamon toasted cereal and chocolate cake mix, the party mix snack comes in a canister with a specially designed label by the Harlem-born entertainer, DJ, talk show host, comedian, and designer Kerwin Frost himself.
