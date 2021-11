This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Friends, I have some very upsetting news to report: international superstar Shakira was recently the victim of a horrific crime, and despite being surrounded by bystanders NO ONE HELPED. Here’s the video where Shakira talks about what happens (originally posted to her Instagram live), and she’s speaking Spanish so allow me to explain: while she was in a Barcelona park with her son eating ice cream, 30-50 wild boars…hold on, stet that, TWO wild boars rushed her, stole her purse, dug through it and then stole a sandwich that was inside before running off into the woods.

