How to Cultivate Vulnerability in Any Relationship

Every couple has that one topic that causes an argument whenever it gets brought up. For some, it’s trust or where they’re going to live, but for many relationships, it’s money. Even if money isn’t something that gets brought up all the time in your relationship, when you’re talking about spending your life with someone and every financial move they make is now connected to you, it suddenly seems pretty important to see eye-to-eye. If finances are an uncomfortable conversation in your relationship, not to worry—there’s a light at the end of this very dark, frustrating tunnel. Although there are several ways to educate yourself (online, asking friends and family, etc.), working with a financial planner can be extremely beneficial for not only your financial status but also your relationship. Read on to learn how a financial planner can change your relationship for the better.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 9 DAYS AGO