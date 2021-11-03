CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lady Gaga Reacts to Patrizia Reggiani’s Criticism Over ‘House of Gucci’: ‘I Could Read Between the Lines of What Was Happening’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvmaV_0clKMa9400
Lady Gaga and Patrizia Reggiani. James Gourley/Shutterstock; Luca Bruno/AP/Shutterstock

Weighing in. After Patrizia Reggiani expressed her worries about Lady Gaga playing her in House of Gucci, the singer is explaining why she chose not to make contact with the subject of the film.

“I only felt that I could truly do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film’s scenes,” Gaga, 35, explained to British Vogue for their December issue. “Meaning that nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was. Not even Patrizia Gucci.”

The actress admitted that she didn’t even read the book that the upcoming movie was adapting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eacke_0clKMa9400
Metro Goldwyn Mayer

“I did not want anything that had an opinion that would color my thinking in any way,” Gaga shared about her decision not to refer to Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

House of Gucci, which is set to be released on November 24, follows Gaga as Reggiani, now 72, who served 18 years behind bars for hiring a hit man to murder her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver).

Following the casting announcement, Reggiani revealed that she wasn’t thrilled with Gaga telling her story on the big screen.

“I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me,” the Italy native told Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata in March. “It is not an economic question. I won’t get a cent [from] the film. It is a question of good sense and respect.”

Although the American Horror Story alum found that it was better not to meet the real life person that she was portraying, she did spend nine months completely committing to the role.

“I have no evidence that Patrizia was a photographer, but I thought as an exercise, and finding her interests in life, that I would become a photographer,” Gaga told the magazine. “So I took my point-and-shoot camera everywhere that I went. I noticed that Patrizia loved beautiful things. If something wasn’t beautiful, I deleted it.”

The A Star Is Born actress revealed that she suffered “psychological difficulty” while giving her all to the project.

“I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her,” she recalled. “I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and I panicked. I thought I was on a movie set.”

Even though Gaga doesn’t have any plans to make contact with Reggiani, the performer wanted to make sure that her daughters, Allegra and Alessandra, knew that she approached her portrayal of their mother with the upmost respect.

“I extend to them love and compassion that I’m sure this movie coming out is tremendously difficult or painful for them, potentially. And I wish nothing but peace for their hearts,” Gaga said. “I did my very best to play the truth.”

House of Gucci also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

See Lady Gaga Dressed to Kill as Patrizia in New 'House of Gucci' Teaser

In the sneak peek, Gaga wears a red gown, black gloves and diamonds as she introduces herself to Adam Driver's Maurizio Gucci at a party. Lady Gaga is set to make her follow-up to 2018's A Star Is Born with House of Gucci's arrival on Nov. 26. With just one month left before the star-studded film premieres, a new teaser released Wednesday (Oct. 27) shows the "Rain on Me" singer as Patrizia Reggiani having her first encounter with fashion house mogul Maurizio Gucci.
BEAUTY & FASHION
First Showing

Lady Gaga Rules in Second Trailer for Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci'

"Gucci is… what I say it is!" MGM Studios has released a second trailer for House of Gucci, the other new Ridley Scott-direted movie arriving this year, following the release of The Last Duel a few weeks ago (which we highly recommend you see!). The first Gucci trailer debuted back in the summer, this second one is even better - major I, Tonya vibes in here. Set mostly in 1995, House of Gucci depicts the events leading up to and the aftermath of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, Italian businessman and head of the fashion house Gucci, by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. The film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia & Adam Driver as Maurizio, along with Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jack Huston, Camille Cottin, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, plus Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma. This looks totally crazy! And hilarious and wicked and delectable. Ridley Scott seems to have figured out the best way to tell this wacky high society story. Dive in.
MOVIES
fashionweekdaily.com

Lady Gaga Explains Why She Didn’t Want To Meet Patrizia Reggiani Gucci

Patrizia Reggiani has notably been making headlines for quite some time, but when she sounded off to an Italian journalist about Lady Gaga playing her in the upcoming House of Gucci movie without coming to talk to her first, her disdain certainly generated some tabloid inches. In a new cover story interview for British Vogue, unveiled today, Lady Gaga seeks to clear things up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Jeremy Irons
Person
Maurizio Gucci
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds. The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.  Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
New York Post

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver ‘taste blood’ in new ‘House of Gucci’ teaser

It looked like love at first sight for Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci. The newest “House of Gucci” teaser shows how the Gucci fashion house head met his ex-wife at a nightclub. The quick 30-second spot features Driver, 37, and Gaga, 35, decked out in couture...
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Lady Gaga claps back over criticism of her role in House of Gucci

Lady Gaga has shut down criticism over her role in the upcoming Gucci biopic, House of Gucci. The actor and singer recently responded for the first time to comments made about her role as Patrizia Gucci, by Patrizia herself, making it very clear that she had absolutely zero time for it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#British Vogue#The American Horror Story
Us Weekly

Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Movie: What to Know About the True Story Behind the Oscar Contender

“Father, son, and House of Gucci.” When Lady Gaga delivered that line in the first trailer for House of Gucci, fan anticipation for the movie reached a fever pitch. Based on Sara Gay Forden‘s 2001 nonfiction book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, the movie depicts the events leading up to the murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Maurizio was the grandson of Guccio Gucci, who founded the fashion house in 1921.
MOVIES
In Style

Lady Gaga "Had Some Psychological Difficulty" Filming House of Gucci

It's almost time for everyone to get the murderous fashion epic that they've been waiting for: Lady Gaga and her House of Gucci character, Patrizia Reggiani, are about to hit theaters at the end of the month, giving everyone something to truly be thankful for. In a new interview, however, Gaga noted that during production, she started to lose herself and the line between Reggiani and Gaga started to get blurry. It's a truly intense comment coming from someone whose shown audiences what she can do with A Star Is Born and American Horror Story.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Laredo Morning Times

'House of Gucci' Trailer: Lady Gaga Plots the Downfall of the Gucci Family

MGM has offered another peek at “House of Gucci,” releasing a new trailer for its upcoming star-studded drama. Set to the alluring beat of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the British pop duo Eurythmics, the new trailer features the first meeting between socialite Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), accompanied by her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and the lavishly wealthy Italian family. “House of Gucci” will tell the true story of the assassination of Maurizio and the collapse of the Gucci family’s fashion dynasty. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder in 1998.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
film-book.com

HOUSE OF GUCCI (2021) Movie Trailer 2: Lady Gaga is Italian fashion socialite Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s Film

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios has released the second movie trailer for House of Gucci (2021). View here the first House of Gucci movie trailer. Ridley Scott‘s House of Gucci stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Camille Cottin, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, Madalina Ghenea, Reeve Carney, and Youssef Kerkour.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Get 'House of Gucci' Glam With Lady Gaga's Haus Lab Cosmetics Line

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Lady Gaga is always glam, but she takes the drama up a notch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
themusicuniverse.com

Lady Gaga starring in ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga follows up her Academy Award-winning role in A Star Is Born with House of Gucci. The Ridley Scott film, distributed by MGM, is set to hit theaters on November 24th and home video and streaming early next year. A trailer can be viewed below. House of Gucci is...
MOVIES
energy941.com

Lady Gaga Has Seen House of Gucci & Says It’s Really Good

Lady Gaga is currently performing in Las Vegas and she addressed the audience about her latest movie, House of Gucci. The movie is based on the 2001 book by Sara Gay Forden, “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.”. In a clip posted by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

'House of Gucci' Trailer Reveals Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's Haute-ly Anticipated Movie

Pull out your furs and heels, everyone — House of Gucci is approaching. MGM has released a new trailer and character posters for the upcoming true crime story starring Lady Gaga, dripping with new fashion, intrigue, and deadly ambition. Inspired by the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who would have her husband Maurizio killed to ascend to the throne of high fashion in the Gucci family, the new trailer shows off a level of glamor that almost makes audiences forgive the fact that Gaga is set to play a murderess.
MOVIES
Grazia

Lady Gaga’s Acting Process For House Of Gucci Is Super Intense

Lady Gaga - real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - has revealed details of how she prepared for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. The official trailer for the film dropped last week, sparking even more excitement for what is one of 2021’s most anticipated films. The singer will star alongside Star Wars actor Adam Driver, who will play Maurizio Gucci. Together, they portray how the turbulent marriage and divorce of Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci, the head of the Gucci fashion house, leads to murder.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy