Fairfield County, CT

Numerous Shots Fired At Apartment Complex In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
 7 days ago
Police are investigating a shooting in which nearly a dozen shots were fired at a Fairfield County apartment complex.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Ludlow Townhouse Co-op complex on Ludlow St., in Stamford.

According to Lt. Tom Scanlon, of the Stamford Police, several homes in the complex were struck by bullets during the shooting.

No one was injured, Scanlon said.

Scanlon said detectives believe the shots came from the rear of the property near Woodland Place.

Police are still canvassing the area in hopes of finding witnesses and clues on what led to the shooting, Scanlon said.d

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Stamford Major Crimes Unit at 203-977-4417 and ask to speak with Squad A.

