Michael Thomas Out for the Season

SportsGrid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1455897165755191311. Thomas missed the first eight weeks of the season on the PUP list, and he announced on social media on Wednesday that he will not return to the lineup this year. He had surgery on his ankle during...

www.sportsgrid.com

The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers. The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.
NFL
K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
ESPN

Saints Thomas out for season after setback; Hill practices

METAIRIE, La. --  The New Orleans Saints won't get record-setting wide receiver Michael Thomas back at all this season, another blow to an offense that just lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a major knee injury. Complications related to ankle surgery last summer will keep Thomas out for the...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

How long is Michael Thomas out? Injury timeline, return date, updates on Saints’ WR

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas tweeted this morning that he will not play this season. In a week that already has been filled with off-the-field tragedies and on-the-field injuries, Thomas’ decision is yet another reminder of the ephemeral nature of NFL success, and of life itself. Because you clicked here to read about fantasy football, here are the implications for those of you in dynasty and redraft leagues, as well as all of you trying to prepare for Week 9.
NFL
Sporting News

Michael Thomas injury update: Saints WR out for the season after setback in recovery from ankle surgery

Michael Thomas will not be returning from the PUP list after all. The Saints' top receiver has been eligible to play since Week 7 after missing the first six weeks of the season recovering from an ankle injury. The Saints were planning to activate him from the injury list after ramping him up in practice. It looked like a return in Week 9 or 10 was possible.
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints WR Michael Thomas out indefinitely due to new ankle injury

Michael Thomas has not played this season after he underwent ankle surgery back in the spring, but he recently became eligible to be taken off of the physically unable to perform list. The New Orleans Saints star will remain there, however, as he is reportedly dealing with a new injury.
NFL

