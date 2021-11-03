CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Maxim Mamin: Called up from minors

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Mamin was promoted from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday. Mamin could be...

www.cbssports.com

gocheckers.com

Florida Recalls Maxim Mamin and Chase Priskie from Charlotte

The Florida Panthers have recalled forward Maxim Mamin and defenseman Chase Priskie from the Checkers. Mamin, 26, has five points in seven AHL games with the Checkers this season, including two goals in the team’s three-in-three set on the road last season. In his first AHL season since the 2017-18 campaign, the winger is tied for third among Charlotte skaters in scoring.
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
FanSided

Former Carolina Panthers star calls on team to re-sign Cam Newton

Former Carolina Panthers player Tre Boston has called on the team to re-sign quarterback Cam Newton in the wake of Sam Darnold’s injury. There are some real problems developing within the Carolina Panthers. More specifically, the constant source of frustration at the quarterback position. Sam Darnold fluffed his lines yet...
NFL
WILX-TV

Panthers Sign a Back Up Quarterback

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with undrafted free-agent quarterback Josh Love to join their practice squad. The deal is contingent upon Love passing his physical. The move provides the Panthers some depth at quarterback with Sam Darnold in the NFL concussion protocol and his status unclear for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.
NFL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dylan Larkin on absence from Red Wings: ‘I had to be home for a family emergency’

DETROIT – Dylan Larkin clearly was emotional Sunday night during his post-game comments about his absence from the Detroit Red Wings for about a week. The Red Wings captain left the team unexpectedly during a road trip that started in Toronto. He missed games in Montreal, Boston and Buffalo. The team said it was for “personal reasons.”
NHL
Person
Joe Thornton
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Alex Belzile: Called up from minors

Belzile was recalled from AHL Laval on Tuesday. Belzile may be tasked with immediately jumping into the lineup against the Red Wings on Tuesday depending on the health of Brendan Gallagher (undisclosed). If he does play, the 30-year-old Belzile figures to slot into a bottom-six role after suiting up in two games for the Habs last year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Kale Clague: Promoted from minors

Clague was called up from AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. Clague could be in the mix alongside Austin Strand for a spot in the lineup with Drew Doughty (knee) and Sean Walker (lower body) both dealing with injuries. If the 23-year-old Clague does play, it would mark his 2021-22 season debut, but will likely still play the bulk of his minutes in the minors this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Chase Priskie: Heads to minors

The Panthers reassigned Priskie to AHL Charlotte on Sunday. Priskie has bounced between the two levels a few times this season but he's yet to appear in a game for the Panthers.
NHL
#Panthers#Ahl Charlotte
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alexei Protas: Recalled from minors

Protas was recalled from AHL Hershey on Monday. Protas will shore up Washington's center depth with Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Nic Dowd (lower body) both now on injured reserve. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward has a goal and four points in six games with AHL Hershey and could conceivably make his NHL debut at some point during his stint in the big leagues.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Taylor Fedun: Called up from minors

Fedun was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday. With a trio of blueliners in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the Penguins added Fedun to provide some emergency depth ahead of Thursday's clash with the Flyers. Whether Fedun plays will depend on the availability of Kris Letang (not injury related), who is working his way back from a positive COVID-19 test of his own. In eight minor-league contests for the Baby Pens, the 33-year-old Fedun has generated three assists, two PIM and a plus-4 rating.
NHL
Boston

3 takeaways from Bruins-Panthers

Joel Quenneville should not be coaching. The Boston Bruins faced their third straight undefeated team Wednesday night against the Florida Panthers. This time, the results flipped. Coming off victories against the previously unbeaten Sabres and Sharks, the Bruins started off hot in South Florida. A Charlie Coyle shot from behind...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Travis Hamonic: Recalled from minors

Hamonic was promoted from AHL Abbotsford on Monday. Hamonic will be joining the Canucks for the first time this season after not reporting to training camp while taking a leave of absence from the club. After a brief stint in the minors, it seems Hamonic will jump up to the NHL. Hamonic played in just 38 games last year but should return to being a regular in Vancouver's lineup moving forward.
NHL
gocheckers.com

Panthers Recall Zac Dalpe From Charlotte

Ahead of their matchup in Boston tonight, the Florida Panthers have recalled Zac Dalpe from Charlotte. The Checkers’ captain has one goal in four games this season. A 12th year pro, Dalpe has appeared in 153 NHL games over his career - most recently logging 12 contests with Columbus last season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jack Studnicka: Promoted from minors

Studnicka was elevated to the NHL roster Tuesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports. Studnicka will serve as the team's emergency depth option after Nick Foligno was labeled week-to-week with an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old Studnicka shouldn't expect to get into Thursday's matchup with Detroit unless another injury crops up. The Ontario native figures to remain primarily a fringe roster player this year, making him a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Ryan McLeod: Elevated from minors

McLeod was promoted from AHL Bakersfield on Monday. McLeod could get an extended look at the NHL level with Devin Shore (lower body) expected to miss 4-6 weeks. In seven minor-league appearances, the 22-year-old McLeod has racked up one goal and four assists, which could convince team brass to insert him into the lineup ahead of Tyler Benson and Colton Sceviour.
NHL

