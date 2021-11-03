Panthers' Maxim Mamin: Called up from minors

Fedun was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday. With a trio of blueliners in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the Penguins added Fedun to provide some emergency depth ahead of Thursday's clash with the Flyers. Whether Fedun plays will depend on the availability of Kris Letang (not injury related), who is working his way back from a positive COVID-19 test of his own. In eight minor-league contests for the Baby Pens, the 33-year-old Fedun has generated three assists, two PIM and a plus-4 rating.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO