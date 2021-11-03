Panthers' Chase Priskie: Promoted Wednesday

Connauton (undisclosed) was injured in the third period of Wednesday's game versus the Bruins, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports. The nature of Connauton's injury is unknown, but he didn't finish the contest. The 31-year-old blueliner started the year on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, but it's likely whatever happened Wednesday is a new concern. If he can't play Friday versus the Red Wings, Chase Priskie or Olli Juolevi (undisclosed) could fill in on the bottom pairing.
Comments / 0