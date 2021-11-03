CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery Island, LA

Geaux Run Race Benefiting St. Jude is Happening this Saturday

By Ellen
99.9 KTDY
 7 days ago
Staff Photo

The run will begin at 7:30 am at the Jungle Gardens on Avery Island and will be run on the roadways that travel through the gardens. There will be a picnic and entertainment that will take place after the race for the participants. By registering for this race participants will gain access to the gardens for the day.

There will be a 1-mile fun run/walk, a 5k run, and a 7k run.

All proceeds from the race will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

staff photo

See the schedule of events and fees below:
7:30 a.m. – Registration
8:00 a.m. – 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk ($25 registration fee)
8:30 a.m. – 5K Run Start ($30 registration fee)
8:38 a.m. – 7K Run Start ($30 registration fee)

For more information about the event click here .

